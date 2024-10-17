Women In Music Roll Of Honour 2024: Jacqui Adeniji-Williams, artist, co-chair Attitude Is Everything

During this year’s Women In Music Awards, we inducted trailblazing industry executives (including one posthumous award) into the Roll Of Honour, in association with TikTok.

They join a huge list of previous honourees, including some of the leading names from across the business like Kanya King, Sarah Stennett, Emma Banks, Christine Osazuwa, Rebecca Allen, Stacey Tang, and Mary Anne Hobbs, who have been selected since the awards began in 2014. The Roll Of Honour aims to shine a spotlight on the variety of individuals who are leading the charge in the music industry and consistently using their platforms to support women, or focus on empowerment and gender disparity.

Following the Women In Music Awards ceremony, Music Week is running Q&A interviews with all of this year’s Roll Of Honour inductees.

Jacqui Adeniji-Williams, also known as Miss Jacqui, is a multi-talented artist known for her poetry and music and, as a spoken word artist and songwriter, she is known for creating thought-provoking and inspiring messages through her art.

As a wheelchair user, Adeniji-Williams has spoken openly about the challenges and obstacles she has faced throughout her life and career, using her experiences to become an advocate for people with disabilities and a voice for those who may not have one. She is currently co-chair of the charity Attitude is Everything, which is working to create a more accessible music industry for disabled people, as well as being a speaker and educator, leading workshops and discussions on topics including diversity, inclusion and disability rights.

Adeniji-Williams’ work – both her creative projects and advocacy – has always striven to challenge societal perceptions and break down barriers, encouraging her listeners to see the world from varying perspectives and to embrace difference. Her goal is to inspire others to feel confident in being themselves.

Her ability to connect with people and create a safe and welcoming space for discussion has made her a sought-after educator, and as an artist, activist and advocate, she has become widely renowned for her commitment to challenging societal norms, using her talents to make a difference.

How do you feel about joining the Music Week Women In Music Roll Of Honour?

“It’s a huge honour to be recognized in this way. It’s a wonderful feeling to be part of a movement that highlights the women who are making a difference in the music industry, and I hope that my inclusion on the Roll Of Honour encourages more disabled and non-disabled women to believe that their voices, skills and talents are needed and valued in every corner of the industry. This recognition is not just for me but for every person who’s ever felt unseen or unheard in this space.”

How do you look back on your early years getting into the industry?

“My early years were, if I'm honest, really tough because I didn’t see anyone who looked like me, but they were also filled with a passion to have the career that I wanted. I entered the industry at a time when disabled artists were not represented at all and we’ve made some moves in the right direction, but we still have a journey ahead. I had to work three times as hard to make space for myself, and often, I didn’t see anyone who looked like me in the rooms I was entering. But those challenges helped shape my resilience, I had to carve out my own path and stay true to my art and myself. In many ways, those struggles have empowered me to advocate for others whenever I have a chance.”

Did you have a mentor at that stage?

“My mentors didn’t come from the music industry but did come from the creative arts sector, as well as from meeting great people on my journey. I would have loved to have a mentor in the music industry but I often wasn’t in rooms where I could seek one as the places and spaces were inaccessible. There were people who inspired me along the way, but I often felt like I had to figure things out on my own because I didn’t see anyone with my lived experience who could help me dodge some of the pitfalls I faced. That’s why mentorship is so important to me now and I often keep my DMs open for anyone who has questions about anything, from fees to songwriting to performing. I’m determined to be the kind of support that I didn’t have when I was starting out.”

When we spoke to Attitude Is Everything last year, you talked about how the industry must do better at hiring disabled people and having greater representation in all sectors. Do you feel there are positive steps being taken towards that? And has the industry taken onboard the charity’s mission?

There have definitely been some positive steps, but there’s still a lot of work to be done. Attitude Is Everything has done an amazing job raising awareness and pushing for more accessibility in venues and festivals, as well as the fantastic work on the Next Stage and Beyond The Music initiatives, but we need to see that same energy across all sectors of the industry – from artist management to production teams and everything in between. The conversation is happening more frequently, which is a good sign, but it’s essential that we move from just talking to taking action. Representation shouldn’t be an afterthought; it should be woven into the very fabric of the industry.”

You’ve spoken about how you didn’t have any disabled representation when you were first coming into the industry. How vital is it to you to provide that for others now?

“It’s absolutely necessary because it gives others hope to believe that it’s possible. When I was starting out, I didn’t see anyone like me – no one who was a disabled Black woman navigating the same struggles or creating the same kind of art and music that I wanted to create. That absence of representation really impacted me. Now, it’s one of my missions to be the representation that I didn’t have. I want disabled, Black people and women to see that they belong in this industry, that their stories and their art matter. I want to help others feel empowered to be the whole vision of themselves and enter into all spaces unapologetically.”

How has your experience as a creative influenced your advocacy work?

“My creative work and advocacy are deeply connected. Through spoken word, I’ve always been able to express my lived experience as a disabled Black woman as well as the experiences of people from the communities that I’m from, and that naturally led me into advocacy. The more I shared my story, the more I realised how much being able to see yourself in the industry you want to be a part of matters and how many barriers still exist for people like me. My art became a way to challenge those barriers, and my advocacy work became a platform to amplify those stories – mine and others’.”

You lead workshops and discussions covering topics such as diversity, inclusion, and disability rights. Are there enough initiatives across the music business offering accessible support to individuals?

“There are some initiatives out there, but not nearly enough. Attitude Is Everything is incredible and everyone should check out the work that they do. But industry-wide, we need to go beyond surface-level inclusion and really think about what accessibility and inclusion look like in practice, across every area of the music business. That includes physical access to venues and spaces, but also access to opportunities, mentorship and career development. It’s not just about creating spaces for disabled artists, but also for disabled people in every part of the ecosystem that makes the music industry work, whether that’s behind the scenes or on the stage.”

What’s your biggest achievement so far?

“That’s a really tough question because there are still so many things I want to accomplish. But honestly, I’d say my biggest achievement is staying true to myself, especially when I was told I needed to change to get further in the industry. Despite all of that, I’ve released music completely independently. Of course, I’d welcome support, but being my own manager, booking agent, stylist, creative director and more has been a major achievement. Finally, I’m seeing all those late nights and early mornings pay off – not just for me, but for my communities.

“My latest project, Notes to Self, is a real labour of love. Every song reflects a part of me and my personality. I hope listeners find comfort, inspiration, or whatever they need from those songs because even though they’re my personal experiences, they’re also universal. Being able to show others that it’s possible to be yourself and succeed, to keep creating music that I’m proud of, and to stay true to who I am – those are my biggest achievements so far.”

What advice would you offer young women about enjoying a successful career in music?

“Stay true to your voice and your story. It’s easy to get caught up in what you think the industry wants or what’s trending, but your authenticity is your greatest asset. Also, don’t be afraid to advocate for yourself. The industry can be tough, but you have to know that your perspective is valuable. Surround yourself with people who believe in your vision and aren’t trying to change who you are. Also, ask for what you need and are entitled to whether that is extra support, more money or more time. Just ask!”

What’s the best advice you’ve ever had?

“‘Learn all the rules so you can choose which ones you want to bend and which ones you want to break’ and ‘Create the space you want to see in the world.’ I’ve taken both of those to heart in every part of my journey. Some rules are made to be broken and if the space doesn’t exist, create it – if the door is closed, knock it down and turn it into a ramp. That advice has shaped the way I navigate both my art and my advocacy work.”

Similarly, is there a young woman artist whose music you're enjoying right now/excited about?

“There are so many wonderful artists I’d love to shout out, but I want to mention two incredible disabled artists here. Firstly, Elizabeth J Birch, she fuses electronic sounds with evocative stories and, as a vocalist, composer, producer and tech-enthusiast, she believes that “music is for all” and strives for authenticity, intoxicated by how different sounds can create, and convey, emotional states. Also, Elle Chante, a musical self-expressionist who uses her vocals, lyrics and instrumentation to create something truly ethereal and enchanting. I’m excited to see where both their journeys take them.”

Finally, what’s your biggest lesson from 2024 so far?

“The biggest lesson I’ve learned this year is the importance of rest and balance. I’m constantly advocating, creating, and pushing for change, but I’ve realised that taking care of myself – physically, emotionally, and mentally – is just as important as the work I do. So, prioritising my wellbeing has become a key focus for me in 2024.”