Women In Music Roll Of Honour 2024: Linda Coogan Byrne, managing director, Why Not Her?

During this year’s Women In Music Awards, we inducted trailblazing industry executives (including one posthumous award) into the Roll Of Honour, in association with TikTok.

They join a huge list of previous honourees, including some of the leading names from across the business like Kanya King, Sarah Stennett, Emma Banks, Christine Osazuwa, Rebecca Allen, Stacey Tang, and Mary Anne Hobbs, who have been selected since the awards began in 2014. The Roll Of Honour aims to shine a spotlight on the variety of individuals who are leading the charge in the music industry and consistently using their platforms to support women, or focus on empowerment and gender disparity.

Following the Women In Music Awards ceremony, Music Week is running Q&A interviews with all of this year’s Roll Of Honour inductees.

With over two decades of experience, Linda Coogan Byrne has established herself as a pioneering force in the music industry, particularly known for her advocacy for gender and racial diversity. As the CEO of the award-winning PR and marketing company, Good Seed PR, Coogan Byrne’s influence is felt not only in business but also in the broader cultural landscape.

As the managing director of the culture change company, Why Not Her?, Coogan Byrne has driven significant shifts in Irish and UK radio airplay towards greater gender and racial parity. Her Gender & Racial Disparity Data Reports sparked the #WhyNotHer movement, reaching over 220 million people and highlighting the need for diversity in the industry.

In 2021, Linda was recognised among the Top 100 most influential women in Ireland, and in 2024, she was named again among the Top 20 influential women in Ireland. Additionally, in July 2024, she played a crucial role as a stakeholder consultant for Ireland’s Coimisiún na Meán’s Gender, Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Strategy, a groundbreaking initiative for the media sector. Coogan Byrne’s work has been featured in prestigious publications, and as a sought-after speaker and lecturer, she has appeared at events such as Hotpress MixSix, Women’sWork, OutPut, MUTEK Barcelona and BBC The Biggest Weekend Festival.

As a music consultant and publicist, Coogan Byrne has worked with the likes of Cyndi Lauper, Groove Armada, Joss Stone, The Mavericks, Madness, Sinéad O'Connor, Suzanne Vega, Amanda Palmer, Counting Crows, Duran Duran and more. Her experience extends to working with major record labels and management companies. She also served on the board of the Arts Council Of Ireland, contributing to the development and promotion of the arts, and helped shape the new Music Policy Of The Arts Council of Ireland.

Beyond her professional accomplishments, Coogan Byrne is committed to social justice and equity, participating in community and non-profit initiatives that focus on mental health awareness and supporting emerging artists from underrepresented groups.

How do you feel about joining the Music Week Women In Music Roll Of Honour?

“Joining the Music Week Women In Music Roll Of Honour is not just an honour, it’s an affirmation of everything I’ve fought for throughout my career. It’s incredibly gratifying to be recognised alongside such a powerful and inspiring group of women who have been breaking down barriers, challenging the status quo and paving the way for a more inclusive and diverse music industry. This recognition feels like a celebration of our collective achievements, but it also serves as a reminder of the work that still needs to be done.

“It’s humbling to think about how far we’ve come, but I’m also acutely aware of the challenges that lie ahead. This honour isn’t just a pat on the back; it’s a call to action to keep pushing for the changes we all want to see. For me, it reinforces the importance of continuing to advocate for gender equality, diversity and inclusion in every corner of the industry. It’s a privilege and a responsibility, and I’m committed to using this platform to amplify the voices of those who are still fighting to be heard.”

How do you look back on your early years getting into the industry?

“Looking back, my early years in the music industry were a mix of excitement, uncertainty, and relentless hard work. Breaking into the industry as a gay woman wasn’t exactly a walk in the park, it was more like a never-ending uphill climb. The industry isn’t always welcoming or inclusive, and I often felt like I was constantly having to prove myself in an environment that could be as unforgiving as it was thrilling.

“I remember reaching out to women in PR for advice, only to be met with closed doors and silence. I’ll never forget the response I got from one publicist in Cork, she told me there wasn’t a ‘snowball’s chance in hell’ I’d ever make it in the industry! You best believe I printed that email out and stuck it on my wall. Every time I looked at it, I’d think, ‘We’ll see about that.’ That’s just how my mind works, fuel yourself with setbacks and failures, and use them as stepping stones instead of roadblocks.

“But those challenges were were lessons in resilience, they taught me the importance of staying true to my values and I realised early on that integrity and authenticity are the real currency in this business. My foundational years were tough, but they were also where I found my strength, my passion and purpose. They laid the groundwork for everything I’ve done since, and looking back now, I can’t help but be grateful for every closed door and every challenge. They made me who I am, and I wouldn’t trade that journey for anything!”

Did you have a mentor at that stage?

“I didn’t have a formal mentor when I started out, or for the first 15 or so years, but I’ve been lucky to have a network of inspiring women around me now, and we all offer each other guidance and support. In the last five years, people like Silvia Montello, Vick Bain and Eve Horne have been instrumental in shaping my path. They’ve shown me the importance of lifting others as you climb, and that’s something I’ve carried with me. Mentorship doesn’t always come in the traditional sense; sometimes it’s the women you work alongside who become your biggest champions and sources of wisdom.”

As CEO of Good Seed PR, what would you say goes into a successful PR campaign in the modern music industry?

“A successful PR campaign today is all about authenticity and connection. Audiences are more savvy and selective than ever, so it’s crucial to build genuine narratives around artists and their work. When I first started, the focus was often on broad-stroke exposure, but now it’s about targeted, meaningful engagement. Social media has transformed the landscape, allowing for a more direct line between artists and their fans, but it also means that PR has to be more adaptive and more responsive and strategic. Understanding the digital landscape, knowing how to tell a story that resonates, and being able to pivot quickly are key elements in modern PR. All in all, it’s about having a perfect mix of the traditional and the digital end of things.”

You are known for your consistent advocacy for gender and racial diversity and are MD of the culture change company Why Not Her?, where you’ve pushed greater gender and racial parity in Irish and UK radio airplay. What is the most important thing the industry needs to do to push for greater diversity and representation?

“The most crucial thing the industry needs to do is listen and take action. It’s not enough to talk about diversity and inclusion; there needs to be tangible change at every level – from who is making decisions in boardrooms, to the artists who are getting signed and promoted and the songs that are getting airplay. The data we’ve gathered through Why Not Her? has shown that there’s a significant disparity in representation, particularly when it comes to women and people of colour. The industry needs to commit to transparency, hold itself accountable and make space for underrepresented voices. It’s about systemic change, not just ticking a diversity box.”

You have also had experience working in labels and management companies including Cooking Vinyl Records, Warner, Universal, V2 Records and Thirty Tigers. How does having experience of both the independent and major label systems aid your understanding of the industry and the work you do now?

“Having experience in both independent and major label systems has been invaluable. The indie scene taught me about creativity, resourcefulness, and the power of a strong, authentic brand. It’s a space where you learn to make a lot happen with fewer resources, which sharpens your instincts and hones your skills. On the other hand, working with major labels gave me insights into the scale, structure and influence that come with having more substantial resources. Balancing those two perspectives has allowed me to navigate the industry with a unique lens and use it to benefit the artists and projects I work with.”

You have built not just a successful, but also a sustainable career in the music industry doing many different things. What is the key to achieving longevity in such a cutthroat business?

“The key to longevity is passion and adaptability. You have to love what you do because the music industry is demanding and constantly evolving. Staying curious, being willing to learn, and not being afraid to reinvent yourself are crucial. I’ve worn many hats throughout my career, and each role has taught me something new. But it’s also about maintaining your integrity and surrounding yourself with people who share your values. The relationships you build, the reputation you cultivate, and the work you do all contribute to a sustainable career. It’s about playing the long game, staying true to yourself, and never losing sight of why you started.”

What’s your biggest achievement so far?

“One of my biggest achievements has undoubtedly been the impact of the Why Not Her? movement. What started as a call to action has grown into a powerful force that’s reshaping the music industry in Ireland, the UK and further afield as I’ve been working with women in Sweden and France too. Seeing the changes in airplay and the increased visibility of women and artists of colour has been so rewarding, but what I’m most proud of is the ripple effect we’ve created and the conversations we’ve sparked. It’s been about demanding that the industry not only acknowledge its shortcomings but actively work to correct them. We’ve shown that gender and racial disparity in music isn’t just a statistic; it’s a reflection of systemic issues that affect real people’s lives and careers.

“The movement has also opened doors that were previously closed to so many artists. It’s about more than just getting women and people of colour on the airwaves, it’s about changing the narrative, creating opportunities and ensuring that the next generation of artists see an industry that reflects the diversity of the world. With the confidence I gained over the last number of years, especially in public speaking, mentorship and advocacy, I’m launching a Mastering Music PR Course in October that is aimed at helping artists, bands and rising music industry professionals, so to be able to offer this is something I am massively proud of.

“Throughout all of this, what has really stood out to me is the collective power of those who have joined this fight and it’s a testament to what we can achieve when we stand together and demand better. This achievement belongs to every person who has supported Why Not Her? It's a shared victory and one that I’m deeply honoured to be a part of, and it reinforces my belief in the importance of standing up for what’s right, no matter how challenging it might be. Real change is possible when you have the courage to push boundaries and to keep going, even when the odds are against you.”

What advice would you offer young women about enjoying a successful career in music?

“My advice to young women is to be fearless and persistent. The music industry can be tough, but don’t let that discourage you. Surround yourself with a supportive network, stay true to your vision and don’t be afraid to speak up. Your voice is your most powerful tool – use it to advocate for yourself and others. And remember, it’s okay to take up space, you deserve to be here, and your contributions are invaluable. I’d also say to embrace your uniqueness and let it shine. The industry might try to fit you into a mould, but your individuality sets you apart, so don’t be afraid to break the rules and to bring your full self to the table. Authenticity resonates – people can feel when you’re being genuine, and that’s what builds lasting connections and careers.”

What’s the best advice you’ve ever had?

“The best advice I’ve ever had is to ‘trust your gut.’ It might sound simple, but it’s incredibly profound. In an industry brimming with opinions and pressures, it’s easy to get lost in the noise and start questioning your own path. But I’ve found that your intuition is the most reliable compass you’ll ever have. If something doesn’t feel right deep down, it’s probably because it isn’t.

“I can’t tell you how many times people have warned me against pushing for gender equality and diversity in the music industry, where well-meaning colleagues told me I was risking my career by speaking out. They’d say, ‘Linda, you’re going to alienate people, you’re going to make powerful enemies, and it’s going to backfire.’ And trust me, in those moments, it was tempting to dial it back, to play it safe. But then I’d think about the Irish saying, ‘Ní hé lá na gaoithe lá na scolb.’ It means, ‘A windy day is not the day to be gathering thatch.’ In other words, you don’t make important decisions when you’re in a state of confusion or doubt. Instead, you wait until the wind settles, until you can see clearly – and that’s when you trust your gut. For me, the winds of doubt were strong, but my gut was like the calm beneath the storm, telling me to stay the course, to keep pushing, to trust that what I was doing was right, even if it wasn’t popular.

“And that’s what I did. I leaned into that feeling that what I was fighting for was bigger than any threat to my career, and you know what? That intuition hasn’t led me astray. It has guided me through the toughest decisions, through moments of uncertainty, and into spaces where I’ve been able to make a real impact. It’s been a journey, one where I’ve learned that trusting your gut is not just about following a hunch, it’s about honouring your truth, even when it feels like the world is against you.

“Trust yourself, even when others tell you not to. Because at the end of the day, you are the only one who truly knows what’s right for you and the path you’re meant to walk. And when you walk that path with confidence and conviction, you’ll find that it leads you exactly where you’re supposed to be.”

Is there a young woman you'd like to shout out who you think is a rising star in the industry?

“I really love Victoria Canal right now, her music is so uplifting. I saw her perform at the Ivors earlier this year and I was jaw to the floor at how brilliant she was live. Definitely a rising star, what a talent!”

Similarly, is there a young woman artist whose music you're excited about?

“I’m really enjoying the music of CMat. Ciara’s bringing something fresh and bold to the table, with a blend of humour, vulnerability and raw talent that’s captivating. She is also from the same little town I grew up in, called Dunboyne in the county of Meath in Ireland's East. We had the same English teacher and every time I bump into him he says you and Ciara are doing so well! It is cute in a small town kind of way. CMat is definitely an artist to watch, and I’m excited to see how her career evolves, I have a feeling it will just go from strength to strength. What an exceptional lyricist and witty personality to boot.”

Finally, what’s your biggest lesson from 2024 so far?

“The biggest lesson I’ve learned in 2024 is the power of balance, but it goes beyond the conventional notion of work-life balance. Balance is about honouring all parts of yourself – your passions, health, relationships and your soul. In an industry as demanding and fast-paced as music, it’s easy to become consumed by the hustle, to wear business as a badge of honour and to forget that we are not machines. But the truth is, creativity thrives in spaces where we allow ourselves to rest, to reflect, and to reconnect with what truly matters.

“This year, I’ve embraced the idea that balance isn’t about doing less, it’s about being intentional with your energy. It’s about knowing when to push forward and when to pause, when to give and when to receive. For me, it’s become a practice of self-compassion, understanding that I’m not just what I produce or achieve, but also how I nurture my spirit and my wellbeing and how I allow myself to experience love. It’s realising that to sustain a long and fulfilling career, you must first sustain yourself.

“I’ve learnt this year that the most powerful work we can do often comes from a place of wholeness. It’s about showing up fully, with all your passion and drive, but also with a deep sense of inner peace. When you make time for what feeds your soul—whether that’s spending time with loved ones, immersing yourself in nature, or simply allowing yourself to be still, you come back to your work with a renewed sense of purpose and energy.

“This lesson is one I’m carrying forward, not just as a mantra, but as a commitment to myself and to the people I work with. Because when we are balanced, we are unstoppable. We create with more clarity, lead with more empathy and inspire with more authenticity. And ultimately, that’s the kind of legacy I want to leave – not just in my work, but in the way I live my life.”