Women In Music Roll Of Honour 2024: Summer Kim, music business development, Meta

During this year’s Women In Music Awards, we inducted trailblazing industry executives (including one posthumous award) into the Roll Of Honour, in association with TikTok.

They join a huge list of previous honourees, including some of the leading names from across the business like Kanya King, Sarah Stennett, Emma Banks, Christine Osazuwa, Rebecca Allen, Stacey Tang, and Mary Anne Hobbs, who have been selected since the awards began in 2014. The Roll Of Honour aims to shine a spotlight on the variety of individuals who are leading the charge in the music industry and consistently using their platforms to support women, or focus on empowerment and gender disparity.

Following the Women In Music Awards ceremony, Music Week is running Q&A interviews with all of this year’s Roll Of Honour inductees.

Summer Kim’s introduction to music took place when she began studying a Korean traditional string instrument at a very young age.

As a young woman later starting her career in Korea, she became interested in finding new ways to bridge Korean traditional sounds to a more four-to-the-floor electronic music synonymous with places like Detroit, Chicago and Berlin. Leading a small production company with 10 signed artists, she introduced this new sound to global audiences, finding herself playing a role in Korea’s famed cultural export.

Fast forward to 2012: Kim started a new job in East London, working for a music tech start-up. After taking the time to build her network in the UK and globally, she delved deeper in the technology side of the music industry at Meta, this time armed with the belief of independent music’s growth potential in the social platform. Throughout her work, she also made a conscious effort to amplify underrepresented voices, advocate for gender equality, diversity and representation across the music industry, whilst, at that time, becoming a mother.

Fast forward to today, artificial intelligence, virtual reality, technology, licensing, business development and music are some of her many intersecting worlds, and she works with many music rightsholders across the globe. She has also contributed, and continues to contribute, to innovative products used to discover artists and fans.

How do you feel about joining the Music Week Women In Music Roll Of Honour?

“It is such an honour to be part of this amongst amazing women in the industry. I learnt that I was selected for this year’s Roll Of Honour during my summer holiday, and it gave me time to reflect and think about my journey. I was often the only or among the very few women at the table. The positive development I noticed over the last 10 years in the UK was seeing a more and more gender-balanced decision making table, but then I realised that I’m the only or among the very few diverse women sitting at the table. But there have been dramatic changes in recent years, and I am so happy to be recognised and excited to celebrate with all the amazing ladies around me!”

How do you look back on your early years getting into the industry?

“It was completely different from what I am doing right now. I didn’t even realise that I was coming into the industry. I loved music, I studied it, but I realised that I had no talent as a musician to make a living and pivoted to the business. I came to the industry with a simple thought. ‘I have so many amazing artists around me. I shall help them.’ So I would say my journey has been very serendipitous.”

Did you have a mentor at that stage?

“There is an artist, composer, conductor and professor in Korea, Won Il. I went to his concert and he was such an inspiration, I was like a little fan girl for a K-pop idol! I went to the autograph event after the gig, and my mother who accompanied me to the gig asked for his phone number. Then he agreed to meet with me to talk about my future career. He was generous with his time, introduced me to many industry people and inspired me to take on next level challenges.

“I registered a company when I was 19, but I didn't know what it really meant at that time – I still remember the moment my project got selected for multi-year investment from the government. Until then, the traditional music industry in Korea didn’t really believe that young people can make a difference, and I am still very proud of what I achieved with my dear friend and co-founder, Miso Kim [GM, DMZ Peace Train Festival].”

How do you reflect on your path to establishing yourself in the UK music industry? You initially came to London working for a start-up, how did you build the network that allowed you to get to where you are now?

“I actually came to the UK to study for an MA in entrepreneurship. Running a company without actually knowing what I was doing was a big challenge so I wanted to go and learn again. When I started my professional life in the UK, I had no one to call and no one to ask for advice. In the end, I made friends and mentors – once you have a good group of friends, you can reach wherever you need to.”

The WIM Awards shines a light on inequality and deep-seated issues around this area in the music industry. Can you share any personal experiences or points of view on this topic?

“Acknowledging various advocacy groups and providing a sense of belonging will be a crucial first step. Whether it is based on gender, ethnicity, sexual orientation, age, disability or others, we need to provide the space for voices to be raised. I hope everyone reading this has heard about ESEA – when I first attended their event, I was shocked, I thought I was a rare breed but every single person looked like me in that room. I suddenly felt understood and proud to be part of the community. I never felt ashamed to be Korean but suddenly I felt energised to step forward with this powerful community I’d found.

“Secondly, allowing these groups to be part of the industry will play an essential role – like the WIM Awards – creating an inclusive environment, highlighting inequality and celebrating these groups’ contributions. It’s all about bringing attention to issues and sparking conversations about how we can work towards creating a more equitable industry. By recognising and celebrating the achievements of women and other underrepresented groups, events like the awards can definitely help to create a more diverse and inclusive music industry.

“And last but not least, we all should advocate for an open-minded environment. You should be open to listening and learning, and feel ok to be corrected by others who are passionate about the topic you are not familiar with.

“We are doing a better job every year, but the one area I am a little bit concerned about is socio-economic diversity in the industry. A first job in the music industry barely pays the cost of living these days. I was mentoring a talented BA music student from Goldsmiths University two years ago, and she told me that her mom won’t let her get a job in music because they couldn’t support her beyond education. It is a reality that, if you don’t have any support for a few early years in your professional journey, it is really hard to survive. I just want to see more effort to make this amazing industry truly diverse.”

What attracted you to pursue a career in music tech?

“Before joining Meta I saw Tamara Hrivnak was leading the music team, a mom and a diverse woman. In my first one-on-one with her, she asked me, ‘How is your baby?’ I was so happy that someone asked this question at work that I cried – my boy was five months old and I felt guilty about starting this busy job. She said to me, ‘You can do it, I have three’ What?! I thought, ‘This woman is not only amazing at her job but also has three children?’ I was so inspired by the family-friendly culture she’d created, and although we do work really hard, we always put our families first. There are great female leadership teams in the music tech space inclusive of Meta – we just need to amplify their stories more!”

Your work has a focus on amplifying underrepresented voices. Why did you take it upon yourself to do this and how does it shape your outlook as an exec?

“Well, look at the picture of me. How can I not be!”

What’s your biggest achievement so far?

“I came a long way to finding the version of ‘achievement’ that satisfies me. Even a few years back, I was thinking more traditionally: the big deal, higher job title, good money, shiny house… But if you ask me now, I would say a good balance. To me, achievement isn’t something you will hold one moment and let it go, there should be a continuous sense of persevering.

“This year I think I got the balance I wanted. I worked a lot, but I didn't burn out. I showed up to – most of – my son’s school events while I was able to show up to work in the best form, I did take time for myself and for my family and friends, and I slept well. When I say it like that, it feels great. I now can do anything with this peace and balance.”

What advice would you offer young women about enjoying a successful career in music?

“Find people who lift you up – industry friends, leaders, companies and mentors. If you surround yourself with people like that it will define who you are and the values you should pursue.”

What’s the best advice you’ve ever had?

“‘You can definitely do it, so you should’ – [the words of] Meta’s director and associate general counsel, Maddy Batliboi, who is an exceptional female leader. I bring worries to her every week and she always says the same thing. I think there are so many layers underneath this advice, particularly for me. As an Asian woman, we have always been appreciated for being humble. Stepping forward, speaking up and drawing attention are ‘traditionally’ not a good look. My mentor understands me and gently pushes me towards what I need to do. I am definitely working on it, but if you saw me hiding in the corner during the award ceremony, you now know why.”

Is there a young woman you'd like to shout out who you think is a rising star in the industry?

“I have so many, but I want to take this opportunity to shout out Shrina Patel at Merlin, and thank her for the amazing partnership and trust we have built for the last few years. She is honest, smart and holds a great work ethic. I often sit at the other side of the table from her, but I really enjoy our collaboration and great discussions.”

Similarly, is there a young woman artist whose music you're enjoying right now/excited about?

“I am so so so inspired by Yaeji and Ego Ella May. They are totally different genres of music, but their music has always been very honest and current and they have their own style and grace while being rough and bare. I love the lyrics in Yaeji’s new song, ‘You know the one time I wrote a banger, you know that I wasn't really ready at the time,’ and Ego always brings the emotions in the perfect fashion. Go and hit the play button and thank me later.”

Finally, what’s your biggest lesson from 2024 so far?

“Take time off. I did that this summer and my body, soul and brain – and my husband and son – all thanked me. When you are in it, you often forget what is important so take a step back, go for a walk. I heard this famous saying ‘There is no such thing as a music emergency…’”