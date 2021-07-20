Last year, Yola grabbed the attention of the music industry by scoring four Grammy nominations. As she prepares to release her excellent new album Stand For Myself, Music Week speaks to the charismatic star, and her team at Concord and Neverno Management, to find out about her incredible 20-year journey from the Bristol music scene to working in Nashville with The Black Keys and acting in the new Baz Luhrmann film...

WORDS: ANNA FIELDING

Yola didn’t mean to move to ...