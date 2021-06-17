From his roots at Def Jam to his current role as global head of music at YouTube, Lyor Cohen has long-since established himself as one of the most famous music executives of all time. Here, he tells Music Week about how the platform’s “twin-engine growth story” has contributed $4 billion to the business, hits back at its critics and details its bid to become music’s number one revenue generator...

To say that Lyor Cohen’s reputation precedes him would be ...