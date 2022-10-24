2023 Spring Internship Programme

THE AGENCY

Creative Artists Agency (CAA) is the leading entertainment and sports agency, with global expertise in filmed and live entertainment, digital media, publishing, sponsorship sales and endorsements, media finance, consumer investing, fashion, trademark licensing, and philanthropy. Distinguished by its culture of collaboration and exceptional client service, CAA’s diverse workforce identifies, innovates, and amplifies opportunities for the people and organisations that shape culture and inspire the world. The trailblazer of the agency business, CAA was the first to build a sports business, create an investment bank, launch a venture fund, found technology start-up companies, establish a philanthropic arm, build a business in China, and form a brand marketing services division, among other innovations.

Named Most Valuable Sports Agency by Forbes for eight consecutive years, CAA represents more than 2,000 of the world’s top athletes in football, baseball, basketball, hockey, soccer, in addition to coaches, on-air broadcasters, and sports personalities and works in the areas of broadcast rights, corporate marketing initiatives, social impact, and sports properties for sales and sponsorship opportunities. Founded in 1975, CAA is headquartered in Los Angeles, and has offices in New York, Nashville, Memphis, Chicago, Miami, London, Munich, Geneva, Stockholm, Shanghai, and Beijing, among other locations globally.

OVERVIEW

Applications are now open for the CAA spring internship programme 2023!

Eight departments in our busy London offices will be welcoming a group of new interns to be part of the world’s leading global sports and entertainment agency. This is an incredible opportunity to take part in our paid full-time 12-week programme which will run between 9th January - 31st March 2023. This practical programme will help interns to develop their career in an industry they are passionate about.

Interns are required to work full time for the duration of the programme at one of our London offices and will support a variety of projects within their assigned department. Projects may include but will not be limited; to conducting research, preparation of presentations and client pitch materials along with general admin and data entry tasks. We are looking for proactive problem solvers with an enthusiasm for building a career at CAA. Strong admin, communication and organisational skills are a must, as well as a proven passion for and knowledge (even if this is self-taught!) of your desired field.

Applicants should select one area that they wish to work in from the departments listed below.

If you’d like more information, please click on the department hyperlinks!

Music

CAA represents many of today’s most popular and talented musical artists, from rock, pop, alternative, country, urban, and dance music to faith-based, Latin, and R&B; in addition, CAA represents high-profile film composers and music supervisors. The London team provides strategic counsel on concert tours and event bookings for all territories outside of USA & Canada and helps identify tour marketing, sponsorship, and endorsement opportunities for artists.

Working hours will be Mon - Fri, 10am - 6pm.

TV

CAA’s television department works across two main aspects of the business – Scripted, unscripted TV. CAA has a diverse roster of writers, directors and producers working in Drama, Comedy, factual and Podcasts.

Working hours will be Mon - Fri, 10am - 6pm.

CAA Sports Sales

The CAA Sports Sales department works with CAA's roster of over 2000 of the World's best athletes, coaches and personalities as well as some of the World's best-known Rightsholders, representing their commercial interests. Primarily, this involves the brokerage, delivery, and management of world class partnership opportunities for our clients.

Working hours will be Mon - Fri, 9am - 6pm.

CAA BASE

CAA BASE represents many of the world’s leading soccer players, managers & coaches, leading with a track record of completing transfers with the worlds biggest clubs. CAA Base provides best-in-class service to clients, both on and off-field throughout their careers.

Working hours will be Mon - Fri, 9am - 6pm.

BRAND CONSULTING

CAA’s Brand Consulting’s core mission is to drive cultural brand relevance for clients by tapping into CAA’s unique value proposition of connectivity to culture. Our vision is to ?be the strategic partner for brands in helping them solve their biggest challenges. We’re a strategy-led, full-service marketing agency that provides brands with solutions that cultivate emotional connections with consumers and drive tangible results.

Working hours will be Mon - Fri, 9am - 6pm.

BRAND MANAGEMENT

For more than 30 years, CAA Brand Management has helped brands of all shapes and sizes show up in new consumer product categories, experiences and territories, through licensing, strategic partnerships and joint ventures. CAA Brand Management is a division of Creative Artists Agency (CAA), the world’s leading full service entertainment, media and sports agency. Together we represent many of the most successful global brands and professionals working in television, film, music, theatre, video games, sports, and digital content. We also provide a range of strategic and marketing consulting services to corporate clients.

Working hours will be Mon - Fri, 9:30am – 5:30pm.

PUBLISHING

CAA Publishing is a fast-paced and growing department selling rights to the CAA list across all languages, territories, and formats to establish and develop literary careers worldwide. We work with internationally acclaimed and bestselling authors across fiction and non-fiction.

Working hours will be Mon - Fri, 9:30am – 5:30pm.

TECH

CAA’s Tech department provide Service Desk support to all EU and APAC regions and function as the primary point of contact for activities with the engineering teams. The group handle all purchasing, supply and maintenance of CAA hardware, and are available for all audio and video support for conferences using collaboration services; Cisco Call Manager, Unity, Jabber, Teams, Skype & Cisco.

Working hours will be Mon - Fri, 10am - 6pm.

HOW TO APPLY:

We would love to find out more about you, so in addition to a CV all applicants should submit responses to the following questions on a separate document. Answers should not exceed 300 words across all 5 questions. Please note there are no right or wrong answers, we’re genuinely interested in hearing more from you to support your application.

1. Please indicate the department that you would like to intern in Music/TV/Sports Sales/CAA BASE/Brand Consulting/Brand Management/ Publishing/Tech

2. What are you hoping to achieve by securing an internship with CAA and how do you think the internship will support your future career development?

3. Outline what you believe CAA’s role to be within the entertainment and sports industries and what made you decide to apply.

4. How did you hear about the CAA Internship Programme please give details of the platform e.g. CAA Website, LinkedIn, Music week, Global Sports, Creative access, Social Fix, UK Sports, sent by a friend?

5. Have you previously applied for employment with CAA?

PLEASE SUBMIT YOUR APPLICATION FOR THE CAA SPRING INTERNSHIP PROGRAMME BY THURSDAY 3RD NOVEMBER 2023 5PM.

Please provide complete and legible information. An incomplete application may affect your consideration for employment. If necessary, attach a separate sheet for additional information.

Creative Artists Agency, UK Limited (the “Company”) is committed to a policy of Equal Employment Opportunity and will not discriminate against an applicant or employee on the basis of age, sex, sexual orientation, gender reassignment, race, religion or belief, ethnicity, national origin, alienage or citizenship, disability, marital status, military status, pregnancy and maternity or any other legally-recognised protected basis under UK law.

The Company also complies with applicable laws with regard to providing reasonable accommodation for qualified individuals with disabilities.

CAA does not accept unsolicited resumes from third-party recruiters unless they were contractually engaged by CAA to provide candidates for a specified opening. Any such employment agency, person or entity that submits an unsolicited resume does so with the acknowledgement and agreement that CAA will have the right to hire that applicant at its discretion without any fee owed to the submitting employment agency, person or entity.