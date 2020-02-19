Company Description

Founded in 2005, believe is the worldwide leader in digital audio and video distribution for independent artists. It is by combining technological and artistic skills in the service of digital distribution that the Group has based its expertise and has quickly positioned itself as a new player in the music industry landscape.

With more than 1,200 employees in 45 countries, the group distributes more than a third of the world's digital music in volume and has achieved an average annual growth of 30% over the last ten years.

Believe's mission can be summed up as: "Best serve and develop all artists with care, transparency, fairness, expertise and innovation, in all local markets around the world".

Want to collaborate in a dynamic, entrepreneurial company that puts people at the centre of its strategy? believe is for you!

Job Description

We are looking for a passionate, ambitious A&R Admin to join our growing Artist Services and Artist Development team. Based in London, this role is tasked with providing administrative support for the A&R executives.

Responsibilities:

Providing administrative support for A&R executives

Assisting with budget creation, analysis and forecasting

Liaising with finance and business affairs departments to process invoices and contracts

Compiling information for the Royalties department

Gathering paperwork to ensure music is cleared for release

Ensuring timely delivery of repertoire and coordinating audio archiving process

Keeping track of budgets

Calendar management

Regularly attending gigs and showcases

Preparing reports and project summaries

Qualifications

Experience:

1 year experience in the music industry

Good understanding of record company budgeting

Experience in data analysis

Ability to work across a broad roster of artists and genres

Impeccable attention to detail

Excellent data entry and Excel skills

Ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously

Highly motivated and organised with excellent time management skills

A team player with a can-do attitude

A passion for music

Additional Information

Believe is committed to ensuring equal opportunities in employment, regardless of origin, sex, morals, sexual orientation, gender, age, family status pregnancy, race, political opinions, trade union activities, religious beliefs, physical appearance, family name, place of residence, state of health, or disability.