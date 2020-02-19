Company Description
Founded in 2005, believe is the worldwide leader in digital audio and video distribution for independent artists. It is by combining technological and artistic skills in the service of digital distribution that the Group has based its expertise and has quickly positioned itself as a new player in the music industry landscape.
With more than 1,200 employees in 45 countries, the group distributes more than a third of the world's digital music in volume and has achieved an average annual growth of 30% over the last ten years.
Believe's mission can be summed up as: "Best serve and develop all artists with care, transparency, fairness, expertise and innovation, in all local markets around the world".
Want to collaborate in a dynamic, entrepreneurial company that puts people at the centre of its strategy? believe is for you!
We are looking for a passionate, ambitious A&R Admin to join our growing Artist Services and Artist Development team. Based in London, this role is tasked with providing administrative support for the A&R executives.
Responsibilities:
- Providing administrative support for A&R executives
- Assisting with budget creation, analysis and forecasting
- Liaising with finance and business affairs departments to process invoices and contracts
- Compiling information for the Royalties department
- Gathering paperwork to ensure music is cleared for release
- Ensuring timely delivery of repertoire and coordinating audio archiving process
- Keeping track of budgets
- Calendar management
- Regularly attending gigs and showcases
- Preparing reports and project summaries
Experience:
- 1 year experience in the music industry
- Good understanding of record company budgeting
- Experience in data analysis
- Ability to work across a broad roster of artists and genres
- Impeccable attention to detail
- Excellent data entry and Excel skills
- Ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously
- Highly motivated and organised with excellent time management skills
- A team player with a can-do attitude
- A passion for music
Believe is committed to ensuring equal opportunities in employment, regardless of origin, sex, morals, sexual orientation, gender, age, family status pregnancy, race, political opinions, trade union activities, religious beliefs, physical appearance, family name, place of residence, state of health, or disability.