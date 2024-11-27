Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

A&R Admin




Position:
A&R Admin
Employer:
Dirty Hit
Category:
Music
Location:
London
Salary:
Competitive
Date Posted:
Dec 6th 2024
Dirty Hit
APPLY

Dirty Hit is looking for an experienced A&R Administrator to support the smooth operation of the A&R department and assist with a variety of administrative and creative tasks related to artist development, recording, and upcoming releases.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Administrative Support: Provide day-to-day administrative assistance to the A&R team, including managing calendars, organising meetings, and handling general office tasks
  • Studio Booking & Coordination: Manage and coordinate studio bookings for artists, producers, and engineers. Ensure all logistics are handled, including scheduling, travel arrangements, and budget management
  • Label Copy & Documentation: Assist with preparing label copy and other documentation for upcoming releases, ensuring accuracy and consistency
  • Assist with Artist Development: Support the A&R team in the development of artists
  • Communication & Liaison: Act as a key point of contact between the A&R team, artists, producers

Key Skills:

  • Strong organisational and time-management skills
  • Excellent attention to detail and ability to work under tight deadlines
  • A passion for music and a solid understanding of the A&R process
  • Exceptional communication skills, both written and verbal
APPLY
You May be Interested in...
Audio Network

Head of Catalogue Operations - 14 month FTC

Hybrid
Armada Music

Legal and Business Affairs Manager

London
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2024