Dirty Hit is looking for an experienced A&R Administrator to support the smooth operation of the A&R department and assist with a variety of administrative and creative tasks related to artist development, recording, and upcoming releases.
Key Responsibilities:
- Administrative Support: Provide day-to-day administrative assistance to the A&R team, including managing calendars, organising meetings, and handling general office tasks
- Studio Booking & Coordination: Manage and coordinate studio bookings for artists, producers, and engineers. Ensure all logistics are handled, including scheduling, travel arrangements, and budget management
- Label Copy & Documentation: Assist with preparing label copy and other documentation for upcoming releases, ensuring accuracy and consistency
- Assist with Artist Development: Support the A&R team in the development of artists
- Communication & Liaison: Act as a key point of contact between the A&R team, artists, producers
Key Skills:
- Strong organisational and time-management skills
- Excellent attention to detail and ability to work under tight deadlines
- A passion for music and a solid understanding of the A&R process
- Exceptional communication skills, both written and verbal