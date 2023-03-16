A & R Assistant (UK)

Reporting to: Head of A & R, UK
Application submission: Please email your CV and cover letter to careers@sentricmusic.com , subject line “A&R Assistant”
Application deadline: 9.00 AM, Monday 3rd April 2023
Department Objectives
The UK A & R team sits within the Sentric European Business Development division. Its objectives are:
- To obtain new clients (songwriters, artists and businesses) via new business generation and cross sales.
- To develop new products, and enhance existing services, to better serve the market and grow market share.
- To review current and existing markets to maximise opportunities for growth.
- To partner with internal teams to ensure client expectations are exceeded, ensuring significant retention and renewal levels are maintained.
- To ensure clients are at the centre of all activity, ensuring Sentric´s ethos of fairness, transparency and customer focus is evident at all times.
Job Summary
The A & R Assistant will provide operational support for the UK A & R team, supporting the teams productivity and effectiveness, alongside administration and analysis for the wider Business Development function.
The A & R Assistant will produce and monitor the Client Pipeline, ensuring all leads are tracked through to sign up, provide research and analysis for the A & R team to identify potential clients, keep all sales assets and one pagers up to date, prepare Client Deal Summaries and general administration as requested.
Job Description
- Generate Artist, Writer, Label and Publisher leads through external and internal research
- Able to demonstrate a sound knowledge of cutting edge music scenes and be versatile across genres
- Co-ordinate and support external campaigns with A & R and Marketing
- Receive and direct initial enquiries
- Carry out Repertoire Research on target Clients.
- Maintain and update Sales Assets and One Pagers
- Prepare advance appraisals, liaising with the A & R and Finance teams to calculate and complete.
- Co-ordinate diaries, meetings and action plans
- Be a Sentric ambassador online, in press and at events.
- Communicate effectively within own team and internal stakeholders.
- Communicate effectively with artists, writers, managers and business clients at all levels.
- Collaborate and coordinate with internal teams to identify and deliver new client opportunities (e.g. events, festivals, funds, etc)
Personal Qualities
Skills
- Customer and Relationship Management
- Prioritisation, Organisation and Deadline Management
- Verbal and Written Communication to a good standard
Knowledge
- Passionate understanding of the music industry
- Demonstrable understanding of the music ecosystem and the functions within it
- Basic understanding of how global copyrights and rights organisations operate and are governed
- CRM and Office Software
Attitude
- Positive ´can do´ approach to problem solving
- Enthusiasm for working with artists and business partners at all levels
- Collaborative approach
- Enjoy travelling and working in new environments
Experience
- Prior experience within the music industry and / or music industry academic course
- Prior experience in a customer facing role
Must have the right to work in the UK, otherwise, the application will not be considered.