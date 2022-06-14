Location: London or Liverpool

Contract terms: Full-time, permanent

Reporting to: Head of A & R, UK

Application submission: Please email your CV and cover letter to careers@sentricmusic.com ,

subject line “A&R Assistant”

Application deadline: 9.00 AM, Tuesday 28th June 2022

Department Objectives

The UK A & R team sits within the Sentric European Business Development division.

Its objectives are:

To obtain new clients (songwriters, artists and businesses) via new business generation and cross sales.

To develop new products, and enhance existing services, to better serve the market and grow market share.

To review current and existing markets to maximise opportunities for growth.

To partner with internal teams to ensure client expectations are exceeded, ensuring significant retention and renewal levels are maintained.

To ensure clients are at the centre of all activity, ensuring Sentric ?s ethos of fairness, transparency and customer focus is evident at all times.

Job Summary

The A & R Assistant will provide operational support for the UK A & R team, supporting the teams

productivity and effectiveness, alongside administration and analysis for the wider Business

Development function.

The A & R Assistant will produce and monitor the Client Pipeline, ensuring all leads are tracked

through to sign up, provide research and analysis for the A & R team to identify potential clients, keep

all sales assets and one pagers up to date, prepare Client Deal Summaries and general

administration as requested.

Job Description

Generate Artist, Writer, Label and Publisher leads through external and internal research

Co-ordinate and support external campaigns with A & R and Marketing

Receive and direct initial enquiries

Carry out Repertoire Research on target Clients.

Maintain and update Sales Assets and One Pagers

Prepare advance appraisals, liaising with the A & R and Finance teams to calculate and complete.

Co-ordinate diaries, meetings and action plans

Be a Sentric ambassador online, in press and at events.

Communicate effectively within own team and internal stakeholders.

Communicate effectively with artists, writers, managers and business clients at all levels.

Collaborate and coordinate with internal teams to identify and deliver new client opportunities (e.g. events, festivals, funds, etc)

Personal Qualities

Skills

Customer and Relationship Management

Prioritisation, Organisation and Deadline Management

Verbal and Written Communication to a good standard



Knowledge

Passionate understanding of the music industry

Demonstrable understanding of the music ecosystem and the functions within it

Basic understanding of how global copyrights and rights organisations operate and are governed

CRM and Office Software

Attitude

Positive ?can do ? approach to problem solving

Enthusiasm for working with artists and business partners at all levels

Collaborative approach

Enjoy travelling and working in new environments

Experience

Prior experience within the music industry and / or music industry academic course

Prior experience in a customer facing role

Must have the right to work in the UK, otherwise, the application will not be considered.