Sentric Music
Location: London or Liverpool
Contract terms: Full-time, permanent
Reporting to: Head of A & R, UK
Application submission: Please email your CV and cover letter to careers@sentricmusic.com ,
subject line “A&R Assistant”
Application deadline: 9.00 AM, Tuesday 28th June 2022

Department Objectives
The UK A & R team sits within the Sentric European Business Development division.

Its objectives are:

  • To obtain new clients (songwriters, artists and businesses) via new business generation and cross sales.
  • To develop new products, and enhance existing services, to better serve the market and grow market share.
  • To review current and existing markets to maximise opportunities for growth.
  • To partner with internal teams to ensure client expectations are exceeded, ensuring significant retention and renewal levels are maintained.
  • To ensure clients are at the centre of all activity, ensuring Sentric ?s ethos of fairness, transparency and customer focus is evident at all times.

Job Summary

The A & R Assistant will provide operational support for the UK A & R team, supporting the teams
productivity and effectiveness, alongside administration and analysis for the wider Business
Development function.

The A & R Assistant will produce and monitor the Client Pipeline, ensuring all leads are tracked
through to sign up, provide research and analysis for the A & R team to identify potential clients, keep
all sales assets and one pagers up to date, prepare Client Deal Summaries and general
administration as requested.

Job Description

  • Generate Artist, Writer, Label and Publisher leads through external and internal research
  • Co-ordinate and support external campaigns with A & R and Marketing
  • Receive and direct initial enquiries
  • Carry out Repertoire Research on target Clients.
  • Maintain and update Sales Assets and One Pagers
  • Prepare advance appraisals, liaising with the A & R and Finance teams to calculate and complete.
  • Co-ordinate diaries, meetings and action plans
  • Be a Sentric ambassador online, in press and at events.
  • Communicate effectively within own team and internal stakeholders.
  • Communicate effectively with artists, writers, managers and business clients at all levels.
  • Collaborate and coordinate with internal teams to identify and deliver new client opportunities (e.g. events, festivals, funds, etc)

Personal Qualities
Skills

  • Customer and Relationship Management
  • Prioritisation, Organisation and Deadline Management
  • Verbal and Written Communication to a good standard


Knowledge

  • Passionate understanding of the music industry
  • Demonstrable understanding of the music ecosystem and the functions within it
  • Basic understanding of how global copyrights and rights organisations operate and are governed
  • CRM and Office Software

Attitude

  • Positive ?can do ? approach to problem solving
  • Enthusiasm for working with artists and business partners at all levels
  • Collaborative approach
  • Enjoy travelling and working in new environments

Experience

  • Prior experience within the music industry and / or music industry academic course
  • Prior experience in a customer facing role

Must have the right to work in the UK, otherwise, the application will not be considered.

