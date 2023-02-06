Application submission: Please email your CV and cover letter to careers@sentricmusic.com, subject line “A&R Executive”. Application deadline: 5:00pm, Monday 20th February 2023.

Department Objectives

The UK A & R team sits within Sentric's European Business Development division. Its objectives are:

To obtain new clients (songwriters, artists and businesses) via new business generation and cross sales.

To develop new products, and enhance existing services, to better serve the market and grow market share.

To review current and existing markets to maximise opportunities for growth.

To partner with internal teams to ensure client expectations are exceeded, ensuring significant retention and renewal levels are maintained.

To ensure clients are at the centre of all activity, ensuring Sentric's ethos of fairness, transparency and customer focus is evident at all times.

Job Summary

The A & R Executives will share responsibility for delivering the UK teams objectives,

measured by team performance targets, agreed with the A & R Manager and

approved by the European Business Development Director.



A & R Executives will continually seek new clients for Sentric Music Group across all

genres and deal types (including Neighbouring Rights) , qualifying which products

are most suitable and working with internal teams to ensure smooth sign up,

onboarding and on-going relationship experience.



A & R Executives will operate as 'Business Development Leads' for all clients they

bring in, acting as escalation points for opportunities and problems where they

cannot be resolved within the Client Services or other internal team.

Job Description

Jointly responsible for Sentric's UK new business targets, measured by company KPIs.

Drive new business growth through the identification of new opportunities and client acquisition.

Deliver maximum value from, and opportunities for, new and existing Sentric Music Group clients, measured by team KPIs.

Prepare advance appraisals, liaising with the A & R Manager and Finance team to calculate and complete offers.

Ensure timely and accurate delivery of offers and long form contracts, invpartnership with Legal and Business Affairs

Be a Sentric ambassador online, in press and at events.

Communicate effectively within own team and internal stakeholders.

Communicate effectively with artists, writers, managers and business clients atvall levels .

Collaborate and coordinate with internal teams to identify and deliver new client opportunities (e.g. events, festivals, funds, etc)

Personal Qualities

Skills

Sales and Client acquisition

Stakeholder Management

Prioritisation, Organisation and Deadline Management

Verbal and Written Communication to a high standard

Public Speaking and Presentations to a range of audiences from management stakeholders to industry events

Knowledge

Passionate understanding of the music industry

Demonstrable understanding of the music ecosystem and the functions within it

Able to describe how global copyrights and rights organisations operate and are governed

CRM and Office Software

Attitude

Positive can do approach to problem solving

Enthusiasm for working with artists and business partners at all levels

Collaborative approach to outcomes

Enjoy travelling and working in new environments

Experience

2 years within music publishing industry

Sales to low, medium and high value clients

An emerging network of artists, writers and industry professionals

Must have the right to work in the UK, otherwise, the application will not be considered.