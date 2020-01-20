A&R/Label Manager

About Us



Love & Other is an independent House music label, and part of the Toolroom Records group, based out of Maidstone, Kent.

Over the past few years, the label has built a reputation for releasing quality, radio friendly House music with a commercial edge – releasing material from the likes of Endor, Kisch, Kokiri, Tazer and many more. Love & Other has achieved countless Radio 1 plays, streaming stats in the tens of millions, and live showcase events at Egg Club London, XOYO and Studio 338.

In this position, the successful candidate will take creative and strategic oversight of the label, looking to build on its success in 2020 and beyond.

Key Responsiblities

Manage and oversee a busy and consistent release schedule for the label

Regularly bring in successful new tracks and constantly look for new artists and talent.

Build strong relationships with artists, artist managers and partners.

Develop existing talent with long-term relationships with the label.

Scouting and representing Love & Other at club nights, festivals and conferences.

Work alongside artists to optimise each and every release, ensuring Love & Other’s quality threshold is met through detailed A&R feedback.

Commission and deliver remixes when required.

Work closely alongside distribution teams to ensure each track is delivered and released on time, with a compelling promotional strategy.

Ensure all administration and contractual details are on-point.

Your Profile

At least 3 years experience in the recorded music industry.

A comprehensive knowledge of the current electronic music landscape, particularly within commercial House music.

A track record of A&R success

A good communicator, team orientated with a positive attitude.

Strong attention to detail

Knowledgeable about the process of label management and what’s involved in releasing music.

The Benefits

Competitive salary

Pension scheme

20 days holiday plus Bank Holidays

Offices within walking distance of the train station(s)/free onsite parking

Application

Please apply with a CV and covering letter to George Ankrett, A&R Director,

George@ToolroomRecords.com

Deadline

10th February 2020