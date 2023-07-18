A&R Manager (Anjunadeep)

Founded in 2005, Anjunadeep is known as "one of dance music's ultimate tastemaker labels" (Billboard), having discovered and developed global stars including Ben Böhmer, Lane 8, Tinlicker, Dusky, Yotto and Eli & Fur. The label is considered an A&R hotbed, with emerging artists such as Qrion, Marsh, CRi, Durante, Leaving Laurel, HANA and Nils Hoffmann also featured on the label roster. With associated landmark live events, international festivals and a thriving fan community, Anjunadeep is a recognised global leader in dance and electronic music.



Anjunadeep is part of Involved Group, alongside sister label Anjunabeats and the recently launched ambient label Reflections. Involved Group is also home to Involved Publishing, and Involved Management with a roster including Anjuna founders Above & Beyond.



About the Role

You will be at the creative forefront of A&R for Anjunadeep; one of the leading record labels in dance music. You’ll be supporting the A&R team with new signings by bringing in new business and applying focus on existing priority artists by upholding relationships across the roster. Working closely with the Head of A&R, you will enjoy a varied workload and will be interacting and building relationships across multiple internal teams as well as with external industry contacts.



As A&R Manager, you will be advising on the full breadth of label talent from the get-go; procuring topline vocals, commissioning remixes, setting up writing sessions, negotiating recording deals, providing feedback on demos and refining album and single recordings to releasable standards.



As well as nurturing the musical direction of the label, you’ll also be ensuring the quality of our output remains consistent, making sure the legacy of our twenty plus years in dance music is preserved and ever growing.

Key Responsibilities

Acquiring talent by targeting new and established artists, suggesting signings through demos and existing recordings

Work with roster of Anjunadeep artists, guiding their artistic development, suggesting and implementing music strategy

Utilise your existing creative network of producers, composers, vocalists and engineers to create new opportunities for label growth

Take meetings with assigned artists to maintain relationships and discuss their projects

Negotiate deals for prospective signings, working with Head of A&R and relevant team members.

Procure topline vocals in collaboration with the Head of A&R and Publishing A&R

Plan and monitor recording budgets for assigned projects.

Commission remixes on assigned projects and contribute ideas for creative licensing on existing recordings

Attend label / artist shows and industry networking events

Meet relevant industry contacts to discuss priority projects and initiatives.

Identify gaps within our roster and focus on increasing the diversity and reach of the label

Procure studio sessions for artists and call on our creative network in doing so

Provide technical and creative feedback on music

Mentor and help manage other members of the A&R department

Help maintain department wide A&R guidelines and quality control

About You

Understanding of what it takes to work in a fast-paced environment

Experience with roles in A&R and artist development within electronic music

The ability to listen to music and provide a critical opinion

The ability to lead and teach colleagues in the A&R field

An outgoing personality and passion for meeting new people

Outstanding written and verbal communication skills

A keen eye for detail and organisation

Proactive attitude with a sharp and positive mentality

Passionate about Anjunadeep, with a love for melodic electronic music.

Multitasker

What we offer

Competitive salary and profit share participation;

Minimum 20 days annual leave which increases with service, plus three days between Christmas & New Year;

A creative, fun and sociable office environment;

Gympass Silver membership;

Premium subscription to Headspace and Strava along with many other health apps;

Access to our Employee Assistance Programme (EAP);

Access to our UK events and shows;

Cycle to work scheme;

Season ticket loan;

Excellent development opportunities;

Flexible working opportunities;

Participation in our local community charity initiatives.

Please upload your CV along with a cover letter.

Closing Date 14th August, 2023

If you need to have a conversation with us about the application process before applying for this role please do not hesitate to email Claire Horseman - thehorsie@anjunabeats.com. We will be happy to discuss any reasonable adjustments to the application process that may be required or to answer any questions you may have around potential barriers you think there could be prior to applying. We recognise the importance of diversity within our team and are fully committed to embracing all types of talent.