A&R Manager - Music Publishing

Fantastic opportunity for an ambitious, well-connected A&R Manager to join a commercially successful Boutique Publishing Company with an impressive catalogue of international hits.

Being the first point of contact and go-to person for day to day management and publishing strategy across the roster, the successful A&R Manager will seek to drive the overall growth and advancement of the business.

Key features include:

Developing and maintaining external publisher, A&R and management relations

Arranging and leading song pitching meetings

Scouting new writers, producers, vocalists and attending gigs

Setting up and diarising UK and international sessions, co-writes, promotional schedules including itinerary creation

Ensuring publishing/neighbouring rights information is accurately registered

Overseeing budgets and liaising with partner publishers on writers’ royalty accounts

You must be an exceptional communicator; discreet, reliable, professional, trustworthy, and extremely organised.

This is a rare chance to become a valued member of a small but impressive publishing team, while working at the forefront of the creative process, in a truly varied and interesting role.

Experience in a similar or a directly comparable position within a reputable music company is essential.