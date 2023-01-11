A&R Manager

PROTunes Ltd is a startup label producing Indo-Western music
We are looking for an ambitious professional driven to launch a long term career in the music industry and who brings valuable experience from internships with both independent and major record labels.
Skills/requirements
- Strong communication skills
- Ability to coordinate with multiple teams
- Good research ability
- Be able to work under pressure
- Knowledge on music production, royalty structures and producer deals
- Experience with video commissioning
- Experience with social media- this includes posting, growth and adverts
- Expand labels footprint globally by working on cross cultural music and campaigns
- English speaking
Salary
- Can be discussed