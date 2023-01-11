A&R Manager

Your site will load in 16 seconds
PROTunes Ltd is a startup label producing Indo-Western music

We are looking for an ambitious professional driven to launch a long term career in the music industry and who brings valuable experience from internships with both independent and major record labels.


Skills/requirements

  • Strong communication skills
  • Ability to coordinate with multiple teams
  • Good research ability
  • Be able to work under pressure
  • Knowledge on music production, royalty structures and producer deals
  • Experience with video commissioning
  • Experience with social media- this includes posting, growth and adverts
  • Expand labels footprint globally by working on cross cultural music and campaigns
  • English speaking

Salary

  • Can be discussed
