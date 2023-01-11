A&R Manager

PROTunes Ltd is a startup label producing Indo-Western music

We are looking for an ambitious professional driven to launch a long term career in the music industry and who brings valuable experience from internships with both independent and major record labels.



Skills/requirements

Strong communication skills

Ability to coordinate with multiple teams

Good research ability

Be able to work under pressure

Knowledge on music production, royalty structures and producer deals

Experience with video commissioning

Experience with social media- this includes posting, growth and adverts

Expand labels footprint globally by working on cross cultural music and campaigns

English speaking

Salary