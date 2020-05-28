A&R/Publishing consultancy role (London / Remote)

Fantastic consultancy opportunity for an ambitious, well-connected A&R Manager to work with A-list Management, a commercially successful artist and producer management company, working across the roster. Based in Primrose Hill, London.

The successful A&R Manager will seek to drive the overall growth and advancement of the business.

Key requirements include :

- At least 5 years experience in publishing or managing writers and producers.

- Strong contacts within writer, producer, publishing and A&R communities

- Developing and maintaining external publisher, A&R and management relations

- Setting up and diary management of UK and international sessions, co-writes, etc

- Arranging and leading song pitching meetings

- Be knowledgeable of current and future trends in music, music business, and pop culture

- A high level of energy, demonstrating persistence, self-motivation, independent thinking, and resourcefulness

- Posses credibility and influence inside and outside of company

You must be an exceptional communicator; discreet, reliable, professional, trustworthy, and extremely organised.

Experience in a similar or directly comparable role with a reputable music company is essential