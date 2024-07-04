Account Director (Maternity Cover)

We are very excited that our Diabolical Account Director is going to have a baby! So we are looking for a dynamic and commercially minded Account Director to head up our DIABOLICAL team, networking across the UK’s music industry including record labels and the live sector to grow our reputation and client base as well as maximise budget spend on our services.



DIABOLICAL has been part of the music industry for over 30 years working on the marketing needs of over 200 clients ranging from the largest of the majors to the teeniest of the independents and we love what we do. Clients include Universal, Sony, Warner, Live Nation, Ninja Tune and Broadwick Live amongst many many others.



The person in this role will actively build on these existing relationships as well as form new ones and lead and inspire the team. This role is perfect for someone with experience in the UK music industry who enjoys presenting, networking, building client relationships, winning new business and is as passionate as we are about the street and our clients.



What You’ll be Doing:



ACCOUNT AND CAMPAIGN MANAGEMENT

Overseeing the day-to-day management of clients’ campaigns and ensure a high level of client service standards are met.

Delivering problem free, well-planned projects to the highest standard.

Working closely with the Marketing Manager to produce proposals and presentations for clients to secure new business.

Writing and managing budgets to ensure profits are maintained.

Ensure business profit and revenue targets are met.

Line managing a team of four – motivating and inspiring the team, completing reviews and 121’s and keeping the team in line with our values, ethos, and strategy.

Externally networking at a senior level.

BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT

In conjunction with the wider team increase Diabolical’s profile across the industry

Continuously develop client relationships, existing and new.

Identify and contact potential new clients.

Arrange presentations to introduce our services and ensure all introductory meetings are followed up.

Schedule regular catch ups with clients, updating them on recent work and obtaining briefs.

Employing strategies to ensure revenue targets are met.

About You:

Passionate and knowledgeable about the UK’s music artists and industry.

Experience working in a similar role or at a senior level within the music industry.?

Demonstrated ability to grow accounts and build client relationships.??

Comfortable working to revenue targets.??

Strong presentation skills.???

Ability to manage and develop others.?

Able to proactively drive yourself and the team to success.

Ready to work in a warm friendly and fun environment and be supported in your development.

Benefits:

Salary of circa £50k plus bonus scheme to share in company success

£1k yearly London travel allowance

Life Insurance and Group Income Protection with Canada Life.

25 days annual leave, plus bank holidays and an additional day off to celebrate your birthday (rising to 30 days after 5 years’ service).

Flexible working - to help you achieve that all-important work-life balance

Access to our Employee Assistance Programme (EAP)

A fully stocked kitchen for breakfast essentials - including cereals, toast and fruit

About BUILDHOLLYWOOD



BUILDHOLLYWOOD is dedicated to placing creativity in the heart of our cities. As the UK’s leading street advertising specialist, we develop, curate and offer street poster space to a range of clients within the music, fashion, arts and culture sectors. BUILDHOLLYWOOD creates the space and our family of agencies, DIABOLICAL, JACK and JACK ARTS work with clients to bring their campaigns to life on the street.



Built on an art school mentality that stretches back decades to our founder, we have a talented family of agencies – DIABOLICAL, JACK and JACK ARTS – who specialise in their own sectors to produce street-level poster campaigns, creative billboards, hand-painted murals, interactive installations, ambient activities, and unique experiential campaigns, creating authentic interactions with people on the street.



This combination of format, creativity and position is unique to BUILDHOLLYWOOD. It’s the reason why we work and collaborate with the most exciting brands, artists and creative institutions in the world.



Our Values



Our values are really important to us. Below is a brief overview, but we’d love to tell you more!

AUTHENTIC – We believe that we are at our strongest and most creative when everyone can be their authentic selves. We treat everyone with respect, share our own differences and unique perspectives and feel proud of them. We are confident to pursue our passions.

CARE – We take care in what we do, we are meticulous in the execution of our tasks, care for our craft is what sets us apart from the competition. We care about the world around us and how we affect it, we strive to reduce our impact, make positive contributions and improve the environments we work in. We care about our own wellbeing and each other’s, we provide support, knowledge and empathy where we can.

COMMUNITY - We are part of something bigger than ourselves, one team and one community with a common goal and purpose. We each play our own important part but cannot thrive without each other. We are present and engaged for our colleagues. We recognise our role and influence in building a positive community, caring how we speak to one another, the way we make each other feel and the support we give one another.

CURIOUS - We are always asking questions and learning whilst doing. We celebrate the gaining of knowledge for personal and professional growth. We keep ourselves well informed. We are collaborative and embrace alternative viewpoints and innovative approaches. We respond to the creativity in the world around us.

GROW - We take ownership of our careers, set ourselves goals and thrive on challenge. We are ambitious, we see effort as necessary to grow. Individual success is all of our success. We seek out learning and embrace feedback. And we enjoy the journey.

BUILDHOLLYWOOD is committed to creating an environment that is inclusive to all, where everyone is treated with kindness and respect. We believe in equal opportunities for everyone and welcome applicants from all backgrounds. Do reach out to let us know if there’s any actions we can take to better support an environment where you feel comfortable.



Please let us know if you have any accessibility requirements at any stage of the recruitment process. We are always open to ideas from our candidates that help us to make our processes more inclusive.



Our website: https://www.buildhollywood.co.uk/