Be-Hookd is a leading social-first digital agency based in London, specialising in building, managing, and monetising artists and brands in music and culture. Founded over a decade ago, we’ve delivered impactful social media campaigns for global names like Alicia Keys, Robbie Williams, Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber, LVMH, Activision and Disney Music Group. Today, our team of experts focuses on social strategy, influencer and content creation, growth hacking, and strategic partnerships for clients in music, entertainment, and lifestyle. We combine creativity with data-driven insights to craft strategies and content that build iconic online presences. Passion and innovation are at the core of what we do, driving us to deliver exceptional results for our clients.
Role Overview:
We’re looking for a dynamic and experienced Account Director to lead our Accounts Team and ensure the seamless delivery of exceptional social media campaigns for our clients. This role is pivotal in driving team performance, fostering client relationships, and maintaining the highest standards of service delivery. As Account Director, you’ll oversee internal processes, provide strategic guidance, and inspire the team to excel in a fast-paced, ever-evolving industry. You’ll serve as a key point of contact for clients, helping to nurture relationships, expand opportunities, and drive impactful strategies that align with our mission of delivering standout results in the music and entertainment industries. Reporting directly to the CEO, this position combines strategic thinking, leadership, and a deep understanding of the social media and music landscapes to contribute to the ongoing success of Be-Hookd.
Key Responsibilities:
Team Leadership & Development:
- Oversee and support the smooth running of the Accounts Team’s day-to day operations, ensuring team productivity is high and internal processes are being followed, and making sure work is being delivered to the highest standard.
- Lead and manage the team, fostering excellence and growth while inspiring and ensuring the team remains motivated, enthusiastic, and focused in a fast-paced and dynamic industry.
- Monitor performance metrics and provide ongoing mentorship, sharing your expertise to ensure professional growth and progression within the company.
- Review and refine performance management processes, ensuring meaningful feedback is delivered, documented, and monitored, and that each team member is clear on targets and development where appropriate.
Client Retention & Service Delivery:
- Ensure client retention by maintaining strong relationships with the clients, delivering exceptional service, and identifying opportunities to add value and expand the company’s strategic impact on projects and client accounts.
- Monitor and refine service delivery to exceed client expectations by being fully dialled in, joining calls and touching in with the team to know all strategies and stages of the clients/campaigns, and advising the team on any areas in need of improvements.
Social Media:
- Stay informed about contemporary culture (entertainment, youth cultures, fashion, etc.), as well as the music industry and social media landscapes, to develop informed ideation and stay ahead of industry trends.
- Have a thorough understanding of account management areas such as Day-to-Day operations, Community Management, Monthly & Weekly Strategy, Content Plans, Content Ideation and Reporting, ensuring the team performs effectively and providing occasional (but faultless) cover when required.
New Business:
- Oversee the team’s work on new business pitches, guiding them through the process, ensuring proposals are strategic, creative, and aligned with client objectives, and support the team in presenting pitches to potential new clients.
Requirements:
Experience:
- A minimum of 3+ years working in social media marketing and the music industry, ideally within a digital agency or music company environment.
- Proven track record of successfully leading social media campaigns for music industry clients.
Leadership:
- Strong leadership skills with experience managing diverse teams.
- Ability to motivate and inspire team members to achieve excellence.
- Confident project management, with the ability to handle multiple projects simultaneously.
Technical Proficiency:
- Proficiency and demonstrable experience in social media platforms (TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Threads, Facebook, Reddit, Discord and LinkedIn), including social media management and reporting tools, with the ability to interpret social media metrics.
- Proficiency using Keynote and Google Suite (Docs, Sheets…)
- Strong understanding of social media marketing strategy and best practices for the music industry.
Strategic Mindset & Personal Skills:
- Ability to think big picture while remaining meticulous with exceptional attention to detail
- Strong problem-solving and decision-making skills under pressure.
- Excellent time management and organisational skills
- A complete commitment to excellence.
- Exceptional verbal and written communication skills, with the ability to deliver high quality documents as well as deliver presentations in a confident and articulate manner.
- Ability to adapt quickly to changing priorities and thrive under pressure.
- Ability to work with diverse teams and clients, demonstrating cultural sensitivity and strong interpersonal skills.