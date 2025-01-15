Be-Hookd is a leading social-first digital agency based in London, specialising in building, managing, and monetising artists and brands in music and culture. Founded over a decade ago, we’ve delivered impactful social media campaigns for global names like Alicia Keys, Robbie Williams, Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber, LVMH, Activision and Disney Music Group. Today, our team of experts focuses on social strategy, influencer and content creation, growth hacking, and strategic partnerships for clients in music, entertainment, and lifestyle. We combine creativity with data-driven insights to craft strategies and content that build iconic online presences. Passion and innovation are at the core of what we do, driving us to deliver exceptional results for our clients.

Role Overview:

We’re looking for a dynamic and experienced Account Director to lead our Accounts Team and ensure the seamless delivery of exceptional social media campaigns for our clients. This role is pivotal in driving team performance, fostering client relationships, and maintaining the highest standards of service delivery. As Account Director, you’ll oversee internal processes, provide strategic guidance, and inspire the team to excel in a fast-paced, ever-evolving industry. You’ll serve as a key point of contact for clients, helping to nurture relationships, expand opportunities, and drive impactful strategies that align with our mission of delivering standout results in the music and entertainment industries. Reporting directly to the CEO, this position combines strategic thinking, leadership, and a deep understanding of the social media and music landscapes to contribute to the ongoing success of Be-Hookd.

Key Responsibilities:

Team Leadership & Development:

Oversee and support the smooth running of the Accounts Team’s day-to day operations, ensuring team productivity is high and internal processes are being followed, and making sure work is being delivered to the highest standard.

Lead and manage the team, fostering excellence and growth while inspiring and ensuring the team remains motivated, enthusiastic, and focused in a fast-paced and dynamic industry.

Monitor performance metrics and provide ongoing mentorship, sharing your expertise to ensure professional growth and progression within the company.

Review and refine performance management processes, ensuring meaningful feedback is delivered, documented, and monitored, and that each team member is clear on targets and development where appropriate.

Client Retention & Service Delivery:

Ensure client retention by maintaining strong relationships with the clients, delivering exceptional service, and identifying opportunities to add value and expand the company’s strategic impact on projects and client accounts.

Monitor and refine service delivery to exceed client expectations by being fully dialled in, joining calls and touching in with the team to know all strategies and stages of the clients/campaigns, and advising the team on any areas in need of improvements.