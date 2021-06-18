Account Executive - Social Media/Music

Fantastic opportunity for a self-motivated and innovative Social Media Marketeer to oversee the delivery of music/brand projects within music and entertainment company.

Whilst in the position, you will be working closely with the Account Managers and will be responsible for analysing, strategising and community managing your client roster.

Key features will include:

Assessing social media reach, engagement, growth and ROI, whilst implementing fan engagement campaigns for clients

Weekly content plans and monthly strategy across multiple campaigns, this also includes community management and reporting

Developing digital strategy on a weekly and monthly basis based on digital trends, key metrics and best practices

The ideal candidate will:

Demonstrate knowledge of and professional experience with social platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Youtube, TikTok, Snapchat and Clubhouse

Have strong business writing skills and able to produce high quality documents and excellent verbal communication skills

Have the ability to work in a fast-paced and hands on environment, managing multiple priorities simultaneously and meeting deadlines

If your experience matches the requirements above and you are interested in finding out more about this incredible Account Executive opportunity, please apply now!