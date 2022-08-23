BSI Merch, one of the most innovative music merch companies in the UK and Europe is looking for a dynamic account management assistant.

Our clients include great artists such as Black Honey, Underworld, The Damned, Idris Elba (2HR SET), Placebo, Franz Ferdinand and many more!



Key Responsibilities

Supporting the Account Management team in coordinating webstores and tours for our clients.

Taking minutes in meetings with clients to ensure a full and dedicated service.

Liaising with the production and artwork teams to develop products for clients.

Managing client eCommerce schedules with planned eCommerce release dates, album campaign dates & tour dates

Chasing updates on production and keeping clients updated on any production delays.

Sending details of upcoming eCommerce product launches to the marketing team.

Communicating Shopify build details and tech issues with the development team and communicating restrictions and timelines with clients.

Communicating with the production department to ensure we supply detailed timelines for production.

Coordinate internal planning of eCommerce and touring merch ranges.

Assisting in Shopify product builds and webs



Skills & Requirements

Excellent written, verbal, organisational and interpersonal communication skills are essential to this role.

In addition to the usual hours, the nature of touring and eCommerce may mean you will be required to take calls and respond to emails outside of office hours. Clients based in the US also will require action outside of office hours. Flexibility will be key.

Ability to keep track of many ongoing projects with a strong attention to detail and excellent follow through.

Ability to work closely with others, with an understanding that this role may require independent working. A pro-active and problem-solving oriented mindset are necessary for this role.

Strong proficiency in MS Office, Teams and wider IT capabilities.

There will be times where tasks extend outside of the key responsibilities. The ideal candidate will have to be willing to learn and step outside their comfort zones at times.

Numeracy skills are preferred.

Be able to work under pressure / close deadlines whilst remaining calm and courteous in a pressured environment.

A good knowledge of and active interest in music as well as a love of live music. The account management team is expected to be at clients gigs as well as prospective clients’ gigs.

Flexible working - 5 days a week from our Holborn office.

CVs & Cover Letters - Email to Ed Miguens (ed.miguens@bsimerch.com)