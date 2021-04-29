Account Manager (Remote)

Do you want to lead accounts for some of the most recognisable entertainment brands at a fast-growing agency?

We work with some of the most innovative entertainment, ecommerce and startup brands in the world, generating tens of millions in revenues for clients every year and consistently rated 5/5 for service, expertise and ROI.

We are looking for an Account Manager to create long-term, trusting relationships with our customers. The Account Manager’s role is to oversee a portfolio of assigned customers, develop new business from existing clients and actively seek new sales opportunities.

In this role, you will liaise with our agency services team to provide a complete, world-class customer experience. This position may require occasional travel. You will collaborate with our sales team to achieve quotas while keeping our clients satisfied and engaged with our products and services in the long-run.

If you are familiar with digital marketing services, have a flair for client communication and can spot valuable opportunities to grow our client relationships, we’d like to meet you.

Responsibilities