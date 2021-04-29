Account Manager (Remote)

Do you want to lead accounts for some of the most recognisable entertainment brands at a fast-growing agency?
We work with some of the most innovative entertainment, ecommerce and startup brands in the world, generating tens of millions in revenues for clients every year and consistently rated 5/5 for service, expertise and ROI.
We are looking for an Account Manager to create long-term, trusting relationships with our customers. The Account Manager’s role is to oversee a portfolio of assigned customers, develop new business from existing clients and actively seek new sales opportunities.
In this role, you will liaise with our agency services team to provide a complete, world-class customer experience. This position may require occasional travel. You will collaborate with our sales team to achieve quotas while keeping our clients satisfied and engaged with our products and services in the long-run.
If you are familiar with digital marketing services, have a flair for client communication and can spot valuable opportunities to grow our client relationships, we’d like to meet you.
Responsibilities
- Serve as the lead point of contact for all customer account management matters
- Establish, build and maintain strong, long-lasting client relationships
- Negotiate contracts and close agreements to maximise profits
- Develop trusted advisor relationships with key accounts, customer stakeholders and executive sponsors
- Ensure the timely and successful delivery of our solutions according to customer needs and objectives
- Clearly communicate the progress of monthly/quarterly initiatives to internal and external stakeholders
- Develop new business with existing clients and/or identify areas of improvement to meet sales quotas
- Forecast and track key account metrics (e.g. quarterly sales results and annual forecasts)
- Prepare reports on account status
- Collaborate with sales team to identify and grow opportunities within territory
- Assist with challenging client requests or issue escalations as needed
Requirements
- Proven work experience as an Account Manager, Key Account Manager, Sales Account Manager, Junior Account Manager or similiar role
- Enjoys working in a fast paced environment with changing priorities and deadlines
- Demonstrable ability to communicate, present and influence key stakeholders at all levels of an organization, including executive and C-level
- Solid experience with project management software (e.g. Asana) and Google Workspace
- Experience delivering client-focused solutions to customer needs
- Proven ability to juggle multiple account management projects at a time, while maintaining sharp attention to detail
- Excellent listening, negotiation and presentation abilities
- Strong verbal and written communication skills
Benefits
The salary range for this role is £34,000-39,000.
We’re a small and relaxed team of experts, and growing fast so you can get in early with a seat at the top table and take part in our growth. And rewarded for it too!
- 33 days annual holiday
- Your own MacBook plus second display
- Flexibility of working from home or in our Swindon based office
- Run global campaigns for an amazing client base
- Big focus on training opportunities and career progression
Send us your CV, and an introduction to why you're right for this role. We'd love to start soon, so act now and if you're right for the role, we will get in touch to book a call.