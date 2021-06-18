Your site will load in 16 seconds
Account Manager - Social Media/Music




Account Manager - Social Media/Music
Handle recruitment
Music
London, Central
Competitive
Jun 22nd 2021
Fantastic opportunity for a self-motivated and innovative Social Media Marketeer to oversee the delivery of music/brand projects within music and entertainment company.

Whilst in the position, you will be working closely with the Creative Director/Account Directors and will be responsible for analysing, strategising and community managing your client roster.

Key features will include:

  • Being responsible for a portfolio of clients and brands
  • Weekly content plans and monthly strategy across multiple campaigns, this also includes community management and reporting
  • Developing digital strategy on a weekly and monthly basis based on digital trends, key metrics and best practices

The ideal candidate will:

  • Be a self starter with strong and demonstrable understanding of social media channels, tools and trends to maximise the campaign results
  • Have the ability to work in a fast-paced and hands on environment, managing multiple priorities simultaneously and meeting deadlines
  • Have strong business writing skills and able to produce high quality documents and excellent verbal communication skills

If your experience matches the requirements above and you are interested in finding out more about this incredible Account Manager opportunity, please apply now!

