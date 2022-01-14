Account Manager

About Future

We are Future, a global multi-platform media company with big ambitions and the talent to bring them to life. Together, we connect people to their passions through the high-quality content we create and the innovative technology we pioneer.

We’re the name behind market-leading brands in specialist sectors like technology, gaming & entertainment, music, creative & photography, film & TV, women's lifestyle and home interest. Specialists in our field are passionate about what we do, every year we attract millions of consumers to our websites, magazines, events and social spaces.

We’re dedicated to creating loyal fans of our brands, and the number is growing all the time. But that’s not enough – we’re continually adding to our portfolio, building on our technology and investing in our people. Everything we do is born from our desire to innovate and influence and we restlessly look to improve. We hire people we can learn from and we work together to push the boundaries of what can be done.

Together, we’re exceeding the expectations of everyone we exist for – our audiences, clients and shareholders. Our shareholders have watched Future transition into an innovative global platform for specialist media, our share price has performed well in parallel with both the transition and our growing ability in making our content pay.

We reap the rewards too, of course, with a fun and creative place to work and the kind of personal development that makes every day even more enjoyable and challenging. We believe it to be a really exciting time to join Future.

Every kind of talent is celebrated and nurtured here. We believe in teamwork that transcends location, which means we don’t have a Future headquarters. Across our offices in the UK, US, France and Australia, each and every one of us are playing a part in driving our business forward.

Department Summary

The UK Commercial team is responsible for generating £93 million of advertising revenue into our websites, magazines, events and awards. We have a UK team of 180 sales people. Our sales teams have a reputation for being creative, delivering exceptional service to our clients and advertising agencies, they are experts in the verticals in which they work and are adaptable, flexible and embrace a challenge. We have a strong work ethic and determinedly go the extra mile to ensure we hit our targets.

In addition to the sales team, we have support teams of ad operations, creative solutions, planning, project management, programmatic, product development and marketing.

When our thousands of advertisers and brand partners are happy, so are we! Our Commercial team of entrepreneurial, enthusiastic and client-focused members are the face of Future, helping partners build their online presence and grow their businesses. We are dedicated to growing the unique needs of our client’s businesses. Our teams of account managers, strategists, analysts, and support specialists collaborate closely to help our commercial clients to achieve their goals through effective advertising. Together, we create and implement advertising business plans for every type of business.

The Global Chief Revenue Officer is Zack Sullivan who joined Future as a graduate, demonstrating the real opportunity for career progression at Future.

The UK Senior Commercial team includes Clare Dove, Rob Biagioni and Dave Randall.

Job Summary & Purpose

As an account manager within the Music Vertical you will be the main point of contact for your clients - you will be a trusted advisor and expert in our field.

You will manage and develop close working relationships with your clients. You’ll be an independent thinker and positive self-starter, who takes pride in their work and enjoys what they do.

This exciting opportunity comes with lots of fun perks and will enable the right candidate to excel and grow their career in a fast-paced, modern media environment, right in the heart of the music industry.

Benefits

An ever-growing global company with vast career opportunities

Unlimited Paid Holiday

Annual Profit Pool, a company wide bonus scheme

5% Pension Contribution

Private medical plan

Health & Wellbeing - Eye Tests, Cycle to Work Scheme

Shopping & Leisure - Perks at Work Online shopping discounts, Free Future Digital Magazine subscriptions, Dell computing discount

Flexible working - 3 days per week from the office, 2 days per week at home

Essential skills and experience

Minimum of 2 years Media / Relevant experience

Excellent people and communication skills

The ability to identify sales opportunities and deliver results

Thinks creatively and can effectively communicate pitch ideas to clients and internal delivery teams

Confident in selling all products & media types (Creative Solutions, Digital, Print, Events etc) to advertising agencies and to clients

Confidence in prospecting and lead generation and securing new business

Ability to grow revenues from existing client base by cultivating strong relationships and able to identify new opportunities that work for your clients

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Have knowledge of CRM systems and GSuite Applications

Ability to plan ahead, manage a revenue pipeline and develop and drive patches to hit goals and targets

Able to pivot and change course when required by your clients or the business

Works well as part of a team and independently

Confident in managing internal and external stakeholders

Excellent influencing, objection handling, presentation and negotiation skills

Ability to manage your own time and prioritise your workload

Relevant market experience desirable

Adaptable and flexible

Full UK driving licence

Key role responsibilities

Maximising commercial opportunities and generating advertising revenue from clients across your vertical and others

Selling print, digital, creative solutions and relevant awards partnerships.. Working to secure Future as a strategic partner within your client accounts

Attending face to face client meetings and events. This may include working evenings and weekends

Ensure that you are delivering in line with your monthly revenue target as a minimum, which in turn drives the overall team target

Identifying client needs and proactively feedback back to internal teams on new ad product and audience requirements to preempt your clients future needs, taking a multi-year approach to client management

Developing a good knowledge of multiple Future brands and ad products and work to maximise client spend across the brands, including the use of audience and data ad products to secure large scale deals

Developing a good knowledge of the music industry and the ecosystem our brands live in. Ensuring that we remain relevant to our audiences and our clients. Consistently delivering useful and innovative marketing solutions.

How to Apply

Please apply by submitting your CV and covering letter.

Your covering letter should include the following information and be no more than 350 words:

What appeals to you about working at Future?

Why should Future choose you?

Our Values

We are an inclusive and equal opportunities employer which means we firmly believe that the best candidate will be successful in their application through a fair and transparent selection process based purely on their talents. Each person we hire will be successful not only based on their technical expertise but also for their behaviours, values & management & leadership potential for the future. We want to hire people that we would be happy to be our managers!

Our values are intrinsic to our culture and during the selection process, you should be able to demonstrate why you’ll be an asset to our team and enhance our culture when you join us - making Future an even more fantastic place to work!

We are part of the audience and the community

Our passion for our products makes us part of the community we engage with.

Our audiences give us a voice and that’s an incredible privilege that we treat with reverence.

We embrace all the ways we are able to communicate to our audiences - print, online and in person - and love doing so.

We are proud of our past and excited about our future

We are proud to work at Future, because being part of this team feels good.

We are one team, one company with big ambitions.

We all row the boat

No matter how long you’ve worked here, or what your role is at Future, your contribution counts – so grab an oar!

We move faster when everyone pulls in the same direction. So what you do - and how you do it - matters.

We take responsibility because that’s the best way to get things done. We collaborate because we're stronger together.

Let’s do this!

We take the best decisions we can in the face of uncertainty.

It makes us think each decision through - then we go for it.

We commit to what we’ve agreed and have the confidence to persevere through tough times. But we’re able to admit mistakes because that helps us learn and chart a new course when we need to.

That’s called ‘doing it right’.

It’s the people in the boat that matter

Having the right team in the boat is mission critical.

We are all successful when we are self-motivated, self-aware and self-disciplined.

We support each other, challenge each other and have fun with each other.

We are determined to hire people we can learn from and who we would have as our boss.

Results matter, success feels good

We love being successful. We restlessly look to improve, be ever creative, and unashamedly commercial in our ventures.

Great results mean we are able to align the needs & expectations of our audiences, communities, clients and shareholders