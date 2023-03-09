Be-Hookd are looking for an excellent Account Manager to join our team! The role itself is one that is ideal for a progressive manager who wants to push things forward within a new role and a fast-growing company.

Opportunity

We’re a close-knit team of 30+ talented people based in London, LA, and NY is going through a period of growth, looking to scale to over 40 people over the next 12 months. This is a great opportunity to join a highly successful business at a pivotal moment in our growth, where you will have an impact from day one.

About Be-Hookd

Be-Hookd is a social-first creative agency, building, managing and monetizing artists and brands through music and culture. We cut our teeth ten years ago delivering social media campaigns for some of the world’s biggest stars like One Direction, and since then have built up a team of specialists in social strategies, influencer and content creation, growth-hacking as well as high-level partnerships for people and brands that inspire us in music, entertainment and lifestyle.

Be-Hookd has delivered campaigns for the likes of Alicia Keys, Glass Animals, Bicep, Libianca, Noel Gallagher, The Wombats, Rod Stewart, The Script, British Fashion Council, Sean Paul, as well the BBC, ITV, and LMVH.

Be-Hookd was named Social Media Agency of the Year in the 2020 Global Agency Awards and awarded ‘Best Use of Facebook’ in the Drum Awards for Social Media 2020. Be-Hookd’s team speaks to an audience of 100 million on a daily basis on behalf of their clients.

Who we are looking for

We are looking to hire an Account Manager with a background in the music / creative industries to join our fast growing team in London. Strong and demonstrable understanding of social media channels, tools and trends is required.

As a member of our team we trust you to prioritise your own workload, work in ways you’re most productive, use your initiative and continually self-assess and self-improve.

From account management, including strategy, community management, post distribution and reporting, to briefing creative, supporting the organisation and being present at video productions and supporting new business pitches. This is a broad role which will impact our business today and support the foundations of the company’s growth to come.

We’re looking for a proactive self-starter who is highly collaborative as well as always being keen to think and plan one step ahead.

We really do encourage everyone to proactively step outside of their job description if they see something that could be improved but the core of your role will involve:

Account Management

Responsible for a portfolio of clients and/or brands.

The main responsibilities include weekly content plans and monthly strategy across multiple campaigns and also include community management and reporting.

Required to develop digital strategy (weekly and monthly) based on digital trends, key metrics and best practices.

Optimising and executing Be-Hookd’s methodologies against social plans utilising native platforms, third party and internal tools, as required to deliver efficient and profitable social campaigns.

Critically analysing the performance of campaigns, identifying opportunities to optimise, facilitating changes to hit and exceed client expectations and KPIs.

Project managing all activity and processes required to proficiently run and create campaigns.

Producing high-quality client-facing reports, studies and presentations to Be-Hookd brand standards including optimisation methodologies throughout campaigns.

Assess social media reach, engagement, ROI and growth and autonomously implement fan engagement campaigns for clients.

The work produced is delivered in form of content plans, conversation planners, strategy and pitch decks. Other required tasks are building TOV documents/ decks, sentiment reports, analytics reports and produce strategy decks for existing clients.

Maintaining an in-depth understanding of Be-Hookd’s marketplace and the social landscape to ensure delivery of best-in-class campaigns.

New Business Support

Pro-actively contribute and support the Creative Director and Account Directors with; research, insight and support around new business pitches

Build effective pitch strategy plans based on RFPs

Drive forward the RFP by collaborating and ensuring the response is integrated and aligned to the Social Insights and Content methodology

Upskilling

Upskill other members of the team, where required, on best practice social campaign execution.

Support the wider team to improve their understanding of social

Share best practice and knowledge with the wider Be-Hookd team via innovation sessions, or other learning situations.

Skills

Self-starter with strong and demonstrable understanding of social media channels, tools and trends to maximise the results of each

Ability and desire to work in a fast-paced high change and hands on environment, managing multiple priorities simultaneously and meeting deadlines.

Strong business writing skills and able to produce high-quality documents and excellent communication skills.

Committed to excellence in digital marketing

Incredibly meticulous and detail-oriented in all aspects of your work

Demonstrating a structured and methodical way of working, with the ability to cope with competing demands and effectively prioritise tasks.

Excellent Project Management skills required to ensure seamless standards of service and delivery.

Strong software skills that support the delivery of high-quality client facing documents.

Requirements

Minimum of 3 years experience in a social media/ marketing role, ideally as part of a fast-growing agency and/ or the entertainment sector

Advanced knowledge of Microsoft Excel and Keynote

Demonstrated knowledge of and professional experience with social platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Youtube, TikTok, and Snapchat

Design and editing skills (HTML, photoshop) would be considered a plus

Ability to travel and attend events nationally and internationally

Confident and articulate presenter

Flexible, versatile and copes well under pressure.

Open, honest and direct, is comfortable in giving and receiving constructive feedback

Salary Expectations - Dependant on experience