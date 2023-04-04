Accountant - Business Services

Based in the City of London, C.C. Young & Co are one of the leading music specialist firms of accountants and tax advisors. C.C. Young & Co. provides accountancy, audit valuations and taxation services to music industry clients.

Over the past 25 years, C.C. Young & Co. has enjoyed continued growth and now has departments specialising in tax, touring, recording, publishing, business management services for artists and managers, and royalty audits.

It is seeking an Accountant to join the Business Services Department.

JOB TITLE: Accountant DEPARTMENT: Business Services

Who you are:

You will have a passion for all things Accountancy with a particularly keen interest in the Music industry.

You’ll be already working in a similar role and looking for more opportunities to develop your accountancy skills and learn in a fast-paced environment.

What you will do:

Preparation of Year End Financial Statements for Limited Companies, Limited Liability Partnerships and Sole Traders

Preparation of Monthly and Quarterly Management Accounts

Carrying out review of quarterly VAT returns

Business management to handle a client portfolio and be the main point of contact for allocated clients.

To work with bookkeepers and trainee accountants in order to meet client compliance requirements and accounting deadlines.

Responding to client queries as they arise

To assist the Head of Department with ad hoc projects as they arise

Skills and Qualifications

2 years+ working at a music industry accounting firm or similar.

Qualified ACCA/ ACA

Experience in Accounts Preparation Required

Knowledge and Attitudes and Behaviours Required

Good working knowledge of CCH Accounts Production Software or similar, Sage Line 50 and Xero

Ability to produce Accounts Working Papers to high standard;

Ability to exercise judgement and consideration in respect of presentation of financial information

Ability to prioritise workload and manage a portfolio of clients with guidance

Good Interpersonal skills. Confident and professional in communicating with clients and staff

Attention to detail

Ability to work well with others within a team

“Go – with – the – flow” attitude; i.e. ability to be able to change the plan in order to accommodate urgent matters which may occur during the day

Ability to work to deadlines and produce accurate work whilst under pressure;

Equal Opportunities

C C Young & Co Ltd is committed to promoting equality of opportunity for all staff and job applicants. We aim to create a working environment in which all individuals are able to make best use of their skills, free from discrimination, and in which all decisions are based on merit.

Please apply to careers@ccyoung.co.uk