Accountant, International Touring

AEG Presents Finance team are looking for an Accountant who will be responsible for the financial accounting & reporting for the International Touring Group. Including but not limited to: Financial modelling, reforecasting, settlements, reconciling shows, withholding taxes, and coordinating with internal departments and external parties.

1. Work with International Touring team to refine budgets and show projections, and work with production companies to control spending

2. Work with International Touring Group’s senior management to prepare annual budgets for European & US management

3. Prepare monthly reporting pack to senior management, ensuring these reports are insightful and pro-actively focus on any issues

4. Work with the Finance Department on producing the monthly reforecast, liaising with senior management to ensure their opinions are reflected on how shows are performing

5. Work with the SVP of International and senior management to provide regular projections on the status of a tour or sow and monitor significant changes and flag when internal re-approval may be necessary. Furthermore, for major tours, detailing to Finance Department all projections to ensure an accurate reforecast

6. Liaise with the SVP of International and senior management to evaluate event performance

7. Monitor that accurate event performance is recorded in the in-house show reporting system, finance and forecasting system

We’re looking for a qualified accountant ideally from industry, first time passes preferable who possess excellent core accounting skills.

You’ll have previous experience & demonstrable confidence in financial accounting; and be proactive demonstrating commitment to the role and a desire to achieve.

You’ll be an expert in Excel; have a positive, “can do” attitude; and be solutions focussed and looking to raise the bar.

You’ll be committed and flexible in your approach to work and able to work under pressure, multi-task, and prioritise a varied workload.

This role involves working across different departments within AEG Presents and differing levels of seniority, so you’ll be a confident communicator who can build good working relationships with a variety of people.

We’ll give you a thorough induction so you can meet other new starters and get to know how things work at AEG. You’ll be given all the information you need to know how thing work in the Finance team so that you’ll be set up for success. We encourage new ideas and innovation, so don’t be afraid to contribute right from your first day!

Where: You’ll be based at our vibrant and relaxed head office in Blackfriars, a short walk from Southwark tube station. We’re currently working 4 days in the office and 1 day remotely. We have flexible start and finish times and welcome flexible working conversations.

So why apply?

AEG is an inclusive organisation where we value everybody’s contribution. We empower and trust our people to do the right thing. We go the extra mile, for our customers and each other, every time. We are always open to new ideas and respect all opinions. We support and bring out the best in each other. We really value our people and inspire them to be the best in class, always!

You can find out about our Vision and Values here: https://careers.aegeurope.com/our-values and our Employee Network Groups here: https://careers.aegeurope.com/our-culture/employee-network-groups/

Our commitment to inclusion

We are committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive workforce. We believe in equality of opportunity for all and our approach to recruitment and selection is fair, open and based purely on merit. Applications from individuals are encouraged regardless of age, disability, sex, gender reassignment, sexual orientation, pregnancy and maternity, race, religion or belief and marriage and civil partnerships. If you require reasonable adjustments in any recruitment process with us, please make us aware.