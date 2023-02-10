Accountant - Junior Royalty Analyst

Y Royalties was established in 2023 by Colin Young, Ben Marlow and Gary Groutage. Offering services in Royalties Data, Rights Management, Audit and Valuations.

Y Royalties started out as the Royalties division at Award Winning Accounts Firm, CC Young & Co, which celebrates it’s 25th Year in the Music Industry this year. The success of this division along with our knowledge and experience gained over the 25 years and has enabled the birth of Y Royalties.

In 2020 we invested heavily in our tech, databases, and servers. We created a data warehouse enabling us to us to research trends and patterns in streaming behaviour, allowing us to create models to use in royalty auditing and forecast decay / growth profiles for catalogue valuations.

We are seeking a Junior Royalty Analyst to join the team.

JOB TITLE: Junior Royalty Analyst DEPARTMENT: Royalty & Third Party Accounting

Who you are:

You will have a background of royalties accountancy experience with a particularly keen interest in the music industry.

You’ll be already working in a similar role or newly qualified and looking for more opportunities to develop your royalties accountancy skills and learn in a fast-paced environment.

What you will do:

Editing sales data to be uploaded in Counterpoint royalty systems for the preparation of third party accounting.

Assist in the preparation of royalty accounting statements across the distribution business on a monthly, quarterly and semi-annual basis

Assist in the reconciliation and timely clearance of the various balance sheet accounts holding royalty related balances;

Analyse and condense substantial royalty data received from record labels, publishing companies and digital platforms into concise summaries;

Prepare journals to process direct royalty income on a by title basis across the business

Maintain the royalties receivable tracker – chasing outstanding reports as and when necessary;

Provision of adequate data to the finance teams to enable them to reconcile balances held on the balance sheet;

Maintaining the CCY Portal / Website and other ad hoc duties.

Skills and Qualifications

1years’ experience

Subject to entry level / stage of qualification;

Numerate;

Excel

General knowledge of the Counterpoint royalty systems a bonus.

Knowledge and Attitudes and Behaviours Required

A team player with a willingness to learn

A knowledge of recording and publishing royalties is a bonus

Ability to multi-task;

Organised;

Good use of time management;

Ability to prioritise workload;

Equal Opportunities

Y Royalties Ltd is committed to promoting equality of opportunity for all staff and job applicants. We aim to create a working environment in which all individuals are able to make best use of their skills, free from discrimination, and in which all decisions are based on merit.

Please apply to careers@yroyalties.co.uk