Accountant - Touring and Business Management Department

Based in the City of London, C.C. Young & Co are one of the leading music specialist firms of accountants and tax advisors. C.C. Young & Co. provides accountancy and taxation services to music industry clients.

Over the past 24 years, C.C. Young & Co. has enjoyed continued growth and now has departments specialising in tax, touring, recording, publishing, business management services for artists and managers, and royalty audits.

We are seeking a part qualified or qualified Accountant with music industry experience to join the Touring Department.

Client Work

To ensure effective and proactive management of high-profile clients’ day to day affairs, e.g. cash flow, debtor collection, touring, tax and VAT provisions etc

To oversee the running of tours for high profile clients, to include withholding tax mitigation, reviewing budgets, liaising with tour managers, booking agents, promoters, insurers and management;

To oversee the preparation of VAT Returns for your allocated client portfolio

To review bookkeeping and oversee Accounts’ Assistant work for your allocated client portfolio

To prepare management and year end accounts for Limited Companies, Limited Liability Partnerships and sole traders.

Skills, Knowledge Experience, Attitudes and Behaviours

Qualifications Required:

Qualified ACCA/ACA or significant relevant experience

Experience/ Skills

3+ years’ experience in a similar role in practice

Experience of touring

Knowledge and Attitudes and Behaviours Required

Good working knowledge of CCH Accounts Production Software or similar and Sage Line 50

Ability to produce Accounts Working Papers to high standard;

Ability to exercise judgement and consideration in respect of presentation of financial information, e.g.

Ability to prioritise workload and manage a portfolio of clients with guidance

Good Interpersonal skills. Confident and professional in communicating with clients and staff

Attention to detail

Ability to work well with others within a team

Equal Opportunities

C C Young & Co Ltd is committed to promoting equality of opportunity for all staff and job applicants. We aim to create a working environment in which all individuals are able to make best use of their skills, free from discrimination, and in which all decisions are based on merit.



Please apply to careers@ccyoung.co.uk