Accounts Administration Assistant for Music Production Company - Temporary

Looking to start a career in the Music Industry?

We are a dynamic and innovative global music industry production company, committed to fostering creativity and supporting artists in reaching their full potential.

Based in North West London we are looking for an Administration Assistant to help with the day to day running of the Office and Accounts Department.

The successful candidate needs to have good organisational and IT skills, with the ability to work on their own initiative and also within a small team. Some knowledge of Word, Excel is essential and also preferably Sage Accounting Package.

Responsibilities include:

Assist with Accounts payable & receivable tasks.

Maintain accurate financial records and databases.

Assist Accounts team to ensure smooth financial operations.

Assisting with Banking & Credit Card Reconciliations.

Speaking with clients and suppliers either on the phone or via e-mail.

General Administration Duties including filing.

Candidate Requirements

Proficiency in MS Office Suite.

Strong numerical and organisational skills.

Attention to detail and accuracy in data entry.

Excellent communication skills.

Team player with the ability to work off own initiative.

Benefits

Competitive salary.

Opportunity to work in a dynamic and creative environment.

Chance to collaborate with talented artists and industry professionals.

Room for growth and professional development.

This is a temporary role covering 6 months maternity leave with the possibility of turning into a permanent role.