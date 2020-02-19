Accounts/Administration Assistant

Celebrating 30 years…..join us for the next 30!

Plastic Head Music Distribution Ltd is one of the largest independent music distributors in the UK. Due to continued expansion of the business and internal promotion we are currently recruiting!

This is an exciting dual role combining accounts processing and admin support. Candidates should have some basic accounts experience and the ability to handle a wide variety of tasks arising during the day to day running of the company.

The position requires computer literacy, attention to detail and accuracy with the ability to follow our company processes and procedures whilst staying calm in a fast-paced environment. Previous experience of Windows operating systems (word, excel, outlook etc) essential and any previous experience of Sage 200 useful although full training will be given.

The position is full-time and offers an attractive salary and benefit package to the successful applicant.

Please email your CV to Claire.wooldridge@plastichead.com stating which position you are applying for. Calls will not be accepted. No agencies.