Formed in 1996 Snapper Music is now one of the larger independent record labels in the UK. It hosts a portfolio of record labels including three front-line imprints which release both new and catalogue recordings; Peaceville, the long-established metal label; Kscope, featuring post-progressive sounds; and Madfish, for alternative releases, also the home to our award-winning boxed sets . The majority of our catalogue is comprised of vinyl LPs and CDs but we also own and license a range of music Blu-ray and DVD.

We operate on an international basis with distributors in all major territories and whilst we have a strong digital presence, we remain committed to physical product in stylish and innovative packaging. Our success derives from a unique combination of new recordings and strong catalogue activity with an experienced international setup and concentration on specific genres, notably metal, art rock and blues. We also benefit from a successful synch licencing business having placed many of our recordings in big Hollywood films including Joker, Stardust & Meet The Fockers plus TV productions such as Tin Star, Cobra Kai, Grey's Anatomy, South Park & The Simpsons.

Role: Accounts Assistant and Administration

Full Time, permanent, and office based

You will be a strong communicator and able to build rapport with non-finance colleagues and the financial controller, helping our supplier and record stores understand their accounts.

Due to the nature of the work and structure of our office, we would like candidates to be comfortable to work in the office (2 min walk from Edgware Road station) up to 5 days a week. We don’t necessarily want experience, but someone who is open to learning about accounts and the music industry is the most important trait.

Key Accountabilities

Various Reconciliations of supplier and customer accounts

Processing queries from our suppliers

Updating and general up-keep of the company’s cashbook

Filing and posting invoices onto our accounting software

Reconciling manufacturing invoices and statements from international suppliers

Sending out promos and statements

Skills and Experience