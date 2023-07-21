Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Accounts Assistant and Administration




Position:
Accounts Assistant and Administration
Employer:
Snapper Music Ltd
Category:
Music
Location:
London
Salary:
TBC
Date Posted:
Aug 1st 2023
Snapper Music Ltd
APPLY

Record Label – London.

Full time, permanent and office based.

Job description

Assisting the financial controller with bookkeeping and admin related duties.

Ideal candidate will be looking for a permanent long-term position at the company.

Hours 9.30am– 6pm, Monday – Friday.

Available to start: ASAP.

Job responsibilities

  • Bank statement reconciliation
  • Producing monthly physical sales reports
  • Making payments
  • Reconciling and posting manufacturing invoices
  • Expenses reconciliation
  • Purchase and sales reconciliations
  • Submitting MCPS licenses
  • Other ad hoc duties include scanning, answering phones, filing, the post, sending out promos & statements, stationery ordering.

Job requirements

  • Organised.
  • Ability to meet deadlines.
  • Enthusiastic to learn.
  • Excel knowledge required.
  • Admin experience preferable.
  • Experience in bookkeeping not required as training will be provided.
APPLY
You May be Interested in...
Royal Albert Hall

Producer

London, UK
TaP Music.

Personal Assistant / Office Manager (Maternity Cover)

London - N1 (solely office based, no remote work)
The Official Chart Company

Chart Operations Assistant

London / Hybrid
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2023