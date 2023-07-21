Accounts Assistant and Administration

Record Label – London.
Full time, permanent and office based.
Job description
Assisting the financial controller with bookkeeping and admin related duties.
Ideal candidate will be looking for a permanent long-term position at the company.
Hours 9.30am– 6pm, Monday – Friday.
Available to start: ASAP.
Job responsibilities
- Bank statement reconciliation
- Producing monthly physical sales reports
- Making payments
- Reconciling and posting manufacturing invoices
- Expenses reconciliation
- Purchase and sales reconciliations
- Submitting MCPS licenses
- Other ad hoc duties include scanning, answering phones, filing, the post, sending out promos & statements, stationery ordering.
Job requirements
- Organised.
- Ability to meet deadlines.
- Enthusiastic to learn.
- Excel knowledge required.
- Admin experience preferable.
- Experience in bookkeeping not required as training will be provided.