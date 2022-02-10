Accounts Assistant - Touring Department

Based in the City of London, C.C. Young & Co are one of the leading music specialist firms of accountants and tax advisors. C.C. Young & Co. provides accountancy and taxation services to music industry clients.

Over the past 23 years, C.C. Young & Co. has enjoyed continued growth and now has departments specialising in tax, touring, recording, publishing, business management services for artists and managers, and royalty audits.

It is seeking an Accounts Assistant to join the Touring Department.

Duties will include:

Book-keeping

Maintaining the books and records using Sage Line 50/XERO. This will include:

Posting bank and tour float transactions and reconciling at month end

Raising and posting sales invoices, reviewing outstanding debtors and assisting with debtor collection

Posting purchase invoices, reviewing outstanding creditors and reconciling supplier statements

Posting credit card transactions and reconciling statements

Reviewing agency statements, posting all transactions and reconciling against debtors

Preparing VAT Returns on Sage/XERO in line with the new Making Tax Digital requirements

Business Management

Corresponding with Artist Management and wider artist team including booking agents, tour managers and insurers to assist with day to day running of the touring activities.

Daily review of banking and cashflow for all clients and to set up all approved bank payments.

To correspond with suppliers and artist management to gain approval on purchase invoices to pay.

To correspond with booking agents to gain contracts for upcoming shows, raise sales invoices and send out to the promoters.

To correspond with record labels for tour support requests and back-end reporting.

Assisting the Team Leader and Head of Department with ad hoc projects that may arise.

Skills & Qualifications Required

Subject to entry level / stage of qualification;

Numerate;

Previous use of Sage & XERO desired but not essential;

Equal Opportunities

C C Young & Co Ltd is committed to promoting equality of opportunity for all staff and job applicants. We aim to create a working environment in which all individuals are able to make best use of their skills, free from discrimination, and in which all decisions are based on merit.

Please apply to careers@ccyoung.co.uk