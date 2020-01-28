Accounts Assistant

Based in the city of London, C.C. Young & Co are one of the leading music specialist firms of accountants and tax advisors. C.C. Young & Co. provides accountancy and taxation services to music industry clients. Colin Young established the firm in 1998.

Over the past 21 years, C.C. Young & Co. has enjoyed continued growth and now has departments specialising in tax, touring, recording, publishing, and business management services for artists and managers.

Main Purpose of Job

To prepare books and records for Sole Traders, Partnerships, Limited Companies and Limited Liability Partnerships where appropriate for level of experience and training as instructed by the Team Leader;

To assist with the day to day running of clients’ affairs, to include liaising with tour managers, artist management, and the Accountants in the business management department etc;

To assist the Team Leaders with projects that may arise that are suitable to level of experience; and

To assist other teams/ departments when necessary as instructed by the Manager.

Duties will include:

Book-keeping

Maintaining the books and records using Sage Line 50. This will include:

Posting bank and tour float transactions and reconciling at month end

Raising and posting sales invoices, reviewing outstanding debtors and assisting with debtor collection

Posting purchase invoices, reviewing outstanding creditors and reconciling supplier statements

Posting credit card transactions and reconciling statements

Reviewing agency statements, posting all transactions and reconciling against debtors

Preparing VAT Returns and EC Sales on Sage in line with the new Making Tax Digital requirements

Business Management

Corresponding with Artist Management and wider artist team including booking agents, tour managers and insurers to assist with day to day running of the touring activities.

Daily review of banking and cashflow for all clients and to set up all approved bank payments.

To correspond with suppliers and artist management to gain approval on purchase invoices to pay.

To correspond with booking agents to gain contracts for upcoming shows, raise sales invoices and send out to the promoters.

To correspond with record labels for tour support requests and back end reporting.

Assisting the Team Leader and Head of Department with ad hoc projects that may arise.

Skills, Knowledge, Experience, Attitudes and Behaviours

Skills & Qualifications:

Subject to entry level / stage of qualification;

Numerate;

Previous use of Sage desired but not essential;

Knowledge and Attitudes and Behaviours Required

Ability to multi-task;

Good use of time management;

Attention to detail;

“Go – with – the – flow” attitude; i.e. ability to be able to change the plan in order to accommodate urgent matters which may occur during the day;

Ability to demonstrate effective communication with staff and clients, both written and verbal.

Ability to work to deadlines; and

Ability to work well with others.

Keen interest in the Music Industry

To apply please email your CV & Covering Letter to careers@ccyoung.co.uk