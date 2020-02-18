Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Accounts Assistant




Position:
Accounts Assistant
Employer:
Global Merchandising Services
Category:
Merchandise
Location:
West London
Salary:
Competitive
Date Posted:
Feb 18th 2020
Global Merchandising Services
APPLY

Global Merchandising is the World’s Largest Independent Music Merchandiser, providing services to an extensive roster of music artists and brands.

We are looking to expand our accounts department to support the growth of the company and the existing accounting team.

JOB DESCRIPTION

This is a varied role working across all aspects of the department, including Accounts Payable/Accounts Receivable, Banking, General Ledger posting and reconciliation, and Royalty Statement preparation.

The successful candidate will have:

  • Previous experience in an accounting role, preferably within the Music/Media industry
  • Good IT skills, particularly regarding Excel and use of accounting software. Previous use of Navision helpful but not essential
  • Excellent attention to detail
  • A passion for working with numbers and the ability to build strong relationships and work successfully and professionally across the whole group

To apply, please send a CV and an accompanying cover letter with salary expectation to UKRecruitment@globalmerchservices.com

APPLY
You May be Interested in...
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2020