Accounts Assistant

Republic of Music is a Brighton based sales, marketing & distribution company who represent a diverse range of music across over 700 records labels. The company was started in 2017 and now employs 28 staff with an annual turnover of £11m. Since launching Republic of Music have worked campaigns for such artists as Tame Impala, The Charlatans, Caribou, Floating Points, Hinds, You Me At Six, Neneh Cherry, Fatboy Slim and many more. Republic of Music also offers a host of extra services including manufacturing, synchronisations, label services, in-house design, press and online marketing.



The role is working closely with the Financial Controller to produce monthly statements for our record labels. This involves processing the majority of the sales income and ingesting sales files in to our royalty database. In addition to this the successful applicant will be processing related charges and setting up new label deals on the database.



Tasks include

Process/reconcile international receipts

Log and invoice digital and export income

Credit control for digital and export income (minimal)

Upload digital sales files to royalty database

Process charges for label statements

Log and process new deals

Label queries



Experience/skills

Minimum two years’ experience in a sales ledger role

Part qualified accountant and/or good understanding of bookkeeping

Reconciliation work

Sage 50 accounts professional experience

Excel – intermediate level

A basic knowledge of the music industry