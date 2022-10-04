Accounts Assistant

Republic of Music is a Brighton based sales, marketing & distribution company who represent a diverse range of music across over 700 records labels. The company was started in 2017 and now employs 28 staff with an annual turnover of £11m. Since launching Republic of Music have worked campaigns for such artists as Tame Impala, The Charlatans, Caribou, Floating Points, Hinds, You Me At Six, Neneh Cherry, Fatboy Slim and many more. Republic of Music also offers a host of extra services including manufacturing, synchronisations, label services, in-house design, press and online marketing.
The role is working closely with the Financial Controller to produce monthly statements for our record labels. This involves processing the majority of the sales income and ingesting sales files in to our royalty database. In addition to this the successful applicant will be processing related charges and setting up new label deals on the database.
Tasks include
Process/reconcile international receipts
Log and invoice digital and export income
Credit control for digital and export income (minimal)
Upload digital sales files to royalty database
Process charges for label statements
Log and process new deals
Label queries
Experience/skills
Minimum two years’ experience in a sales ledger role
Part qualified accountant and/or good understanding of bookkeeping
Reconciliation work
Sage 50 accounts professional experience
Excel – intermediate level
A basic knowledge of the music industry