Admin & Marketing Officer

Hours: 37.5 a week

Holiday entitlement: 33 days (including bank holidays)

Period of contract: Permanent

Probationary period: 3 months

Location: Working from home for the time being, with the intention to return to our city centre office when it’s safe.

Deadline for application: 12pm, Monday, 26/07/21



Clwb Ifor Bach is an established grassroots music venue in the heart of Cardiff and is a home for new and emerging artists for over 35 years. For the past six years we have also been one of Cardiff’s leading independent promoters, involved in organising shows a cross the country, programming live music for events as well as delivering the inner-city multi-venue festival Swn Festival.

In April 2021, we launched Clwb Music, an independent music group consisting of a record label, management team and publishing company with the aim of developing and collaborating with artists from Wales.

We are looking to recruit an Admin and Marketing Officer to work within the Clwb Music team. The successful individual will play a key role in delivering the strategic development of this new aspect of Clwb’s work. They will need to have a very keen interest interest in contemporary music and an understanding of the mechanics of the music industry.

Key responsibilities will include the core admin associated with the management arm, record label and publishing company, as well as delivering the Clwb Music marketing strategy.

To apply for this role - please send a CV and cover letter to: guto@clwb.net

If you wish to discuss this role further before applying or if you have any questions - please email: steff@clwb.net (marketing) or adam@clwb.net (management / label).

Main duties:

Admin:

• Managing Deadlines & creating timelines for tour & release dates

• Database & Asset management (inc. press, clippings, phots, videos, contracts etc)

• Responsible for merchandise store, (inc. ordering and stock)

• Song registration and metadata (PRS / MCPS / PPL) Marketing:

• Play a key role in delivering press strategy + copywriting (inc. press releases & chase reviews, features, plays etc.)

• Manage Clwb Music social media accounts and liaise with artists regarding their digital content

• Manage additional digital channels (inc. website, Youtube, Spotify, BBC Uploader, Mailchimp etc)

• Minor design work and video editing experience.

Essential

• We’re looking for someone with a keen interest in contemporary music, festivals and events

• 1 - 2 years experience working within the music industry

• Previous experience of PRS / PPL / MCPS

• Experience with managing social media accounts in a professional capacity

• Excellent communication and organisational skills

• Strong problem solving and analytical skills

• Ability to set priorities and meet deadlines.

• Effectively manage multiple concurrent projects.

Desirable

• Previous experience of working for a record label, management or publishing company

• Database management and admin experience

• Excellent copywriting skills including the ability to write content and blurbs for websites

• Experience in using Mailchimp or alternative newsletter platforms

• Contacts with current music and arts media

• Basic knowledge of Photoshop and other Adobe Creative Suite

• Basic video editing capabilities

• Experience in using WordPress or similar CMS