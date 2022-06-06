Your site will load in 16 seconds
Administrative Assistant




Position:
Administrative Assistant
Employer:
Casual Jam Records
Category:
Administration
Location:
London, UK - hybrid working
Salary:
£20-£25K
Date Posted:
Jun 27th 2022
Casual Jam Records
Job title: Administrative assistant
Location: London (hybrid working)
Term: Full time
Salary: £20-25k (based on experience)

About us: UK Independent record label and management company primarily focused
on electronic dance music. Founded in 2013 the label has developed a
respectable presence in the industry both within the UK and around the
world.

Primary Tasks & Objectives 

  • Providing day to day support and assistance to the Project Management team
  • Administration and maintenance of project and resource planning software
  • Daily communication and collaboration with multiple to support their work
  • Day to day maintenance of project and resource planning
  • Daily communication with team/multiple teams to support their work
  • Monitoring stage plans and milestones across multiple projects and updating project
  • Diary management
  • Ensuring all project documents are correctly stored and populated with the relevant information at the correct time, distributed to project teams in a timely manner
  • Facilitating and attending project meetings, taking minutes, capturing action points and following up with project teams.
  • Planning, set up and attendance of client and meetings, calls and zooms
  • Writing meeting agendas and guiding key project meetings
  • Upholding project processes and abiding by best practice
  • Engaging with the workflows of different teams and helping them to optimise their practices where appropriate
  • Ensuring all project files are set up and maintained correctly
  • Managing versioning and storage of related documents, keeping master copies of documentation secure, and archiving old versions, keeping teams updated on changes in the process
  • Writing weekly reports for the Head of Projects
  • Source and contribute to creative ideas and commercial opportunities for all areas of artist’s endeavours
  • Project manage, execute &amp; deliver artist bespoke plans and initiatives
  • Communicate with internal and external brands team to create partnership opportunities
  • Assist in the housekeeping of our online and artist platforms.
  • Maintain artist and company playlists.
  • Collecting data and assisting with project forecasting
  • Overseeing and managing artist’s day-to-day activities and all logistics
  • Working and interacting daily with artists.
  • Working with Project Managers to update project plans as changes arise
  • Identifying risks throughout the duration of a project
  • Running through product launch checklists and overseeing the practical launch of products on release day
  • Assisting and leading in all areas of creative
  • Communicating and forming relationships within the media
  • Collaborating with labels, promoters, and all other key industry partners to oversee the set-up, implementation and delivery of successful releases, campaigns and other activity
  • Attending fantastic and sometimes high-profile events and represent the organisation appropriately and professionally at all times!
  • Project work, detailed presentations and research for the team and clients
  • Newsletter, reports and updating blogs
  • Participating in creative meetings for brainstorming ideas for future events and campaigns
  • Working across global release campaigns

Experience and skills required

  • At least 3-5 years of experience within music industry (preferable but not essential)
  • Entry-level experience in the music industry: Music label, music distribution or publishing
  • An excellent understanding of the needs of artists, and a proven track record of working with artist-centric businesses
  • An ability to build strong partnerships; strong interpersonal skills and ability to communicate effectively at all levels, internally &amp; externally
  • A self-starter with an entrepreneurial spirit, who is adaptable, calm, extremely organised, with a strong attention to detail
  • Proactive and forward thinking and the ability to use own initiative
  • The ability to work across multiple different types of projects at once
  • Working side by side with management in house touring and digital teams

Desirable Experience in the following systems

  • Adobe Creative Suite
  • File storage: Box, Google Drive, DISCO, Dropbox
  • Microsoft word, excel

Essential

  • Diary management and scheduling
  • CMS
  • Highly organised, productive and diligent in nature
  • Confident verbal and written communication
  • The ability to cultivate and maintain meaningful relationships with teams and individuals at all organisational levels
  • Must be a collaborative team player able to work across multiple functions, locations, and cultures
  • Good writing skills
  • Good computer/presentation skills
  • Confident, friendly and enthusiastic team player
  • Able to manage own projects and be reliable and trusted
  • A creative mind – able to join in brainstorming sessions!
  • Someone who will fit into the company culture of kindness, acceptance, tolerance and mutual support – and fun!
  • Eager to learn and develop own skill set

Qualities

  • Friendly with great interpersonal skills
  • Naturally optimistic, glass half full attitude
  • Methodical with the ability to think laterally
  • Able to handle and embrace change
  • A hands-on, enthusiastic do-er
  • Meticulous and thorough
  • An eagerness to help others
  • Able to happily take instruction and use initiative
  • Excellent punctuality
  • Tactful, diplomatic and patient
  • Excels at organising their workload and enjoys driving work forward independently;
  • Strategic thinker able to change tactics while still meeting larger objectives;
  • Takes pride in performing at a high-level producing quality outcome;
  • Understands and enjoys the demands of working in a dynamic environment and small organisation; able to work collaboratively and flexibly.
