Job title: Administrative assistant
Location: London (hybrid working)
Term: Full time
Salary: £20-25k (based on experience)
About us: UK Independent record label and management company primarily focused
on electronic dance music. Founded in 2013 the label has developed a
respectable presence in the industry both within the UK and around the
world.
Primary Tasks & Objectives
- Providing day to day support and assistance to the Project Management team
- Administration and maintenance of project and resource planning software
Daily communication and collaboration with multiple to support their work
- Day to day maintenance of project and resource planning
- Daily communication with team/multiple teams to support their work
- Monitoring stage plans and milestones across multiple projects and updating project
- Diary management
- Ensuring all project documents are correctly stored and populated with the relevant information at the correct time, distributed to project teams in a timely manner
- Facilitating and attending project meetings, taking minutes, capturing action points and following up with project teams.
- Planning, set up and attendance of client and meetings, calls and zooms
- Writing meeting agendas and guiding key project meetings
- Upholding project processes and abiding by best practice
- Engaging with the workflows of different teams and helping them to optimise their practices where appropriate
- Ensuring all project files are set up and maintained correctly
- Managing versioning and storage of related documents, keeping master copies of documentation secure, and archiving old versions, keeping teams updated on changes in the process
- Writing weekly reports for the Head of Projects
- Source and contribute to creative ideas and commercial opportunities for all areas of artist’s endeavours
- Project manage, execute & deliver artist bespoke plans and initiatives
- Communicate with internal and external brands team to create partnership opportunities
- Assist in the housekeeping of our online and artist platforms.
- Maintain artist and company playlists.
- Collecting data and assisting with project forecasting
- Overseeing and managing artist’s day-to-day activities and all logistics
- Working and interacting daily with artists.
- Working with Project Managers to update project plans as changes arise
- Identifying risks throughout the duration of a project
- Running through product launch checklists and overseeing the practical launch of products on release day
- Assisting and leading in all areas of creative
- Communicating and forming relationships within the media
- Collaborating with labels, promoters, and all other key industry partners to oversee the set-up, implementation and delivery of successful releases, campaigns and other activity
- Attending fantastic and sometimes high-profile events and represent the organisation appropriately and professionally at all times!
- Project work, detailed presentations and research for the team and clients
- Newsletter, reports and updating blogs
- Participating in creative meetings for brainstorming ideas for future events and campaigns
- Working across global release campaigns
Experience and skills required
- At least 3-5 years of experience within music industry (preferable but not essential)
- Entry-level experience in the music industry: Music label, music distribution or publishing
- An excellent understanding of the needs of artists, and a proven track record of working with artist-centric businesses
- An ability to build strong partnerships; strong interpersonal skills and ability to communicate effectively at all levels, internally & externally
- A self-starter with an entrepreneurial spirit, who is adaptable, calm, extremely organised, with a strong attention to detail
- Proactive and forward thinking and the ability to use own initiative
- The ability to work across multiple different types of projects at once
- Working side by side with management in house touring and digital teams
Desirable Experience in the following systems
- Adobe Creative Suite
- File storage: Box, Google Drive, DISCO, Dropbox
- Microsoft word, excel
Essential
- Diary management and scheduling
- CMS
- Highly organised, productive and diligent in nature
- Confident verbal and written communication
- The ability to cultivate and maintain meaningful relationships with teams and individuals at all organisational levels
- Must be a collaborative team player able to work across multiple functions, locations, and cultures
- Good writing skills
- Good computer/presentation skills
- Confident, friendly and enthusiastic team player
- Able to manage own projects and be reliable and trusted
- A creative mind – able to join in brainstorming sessions!
- Someone who will fit into the company culture of kindness, acceptance, tolerance and mutual support – and fun!
- Eager to learn and develop own skill set
Qualities
- Friendly with great interpersonal skills
- Naturally optimistic, glass half full attitude
- Methodical with the ability to think laterally
- Able to handle and embrace change
- A hands-on, enthusiastic do-er
- Meticulous and thorough
- An eagerness to help others
- Able to happily take instruction and use initiative
- Excellent punctuality
- Tactful, diplomatic and patient
- Excels at organising their workload and enjoys driving work forward independently;
- Strategic thinker able to change tactics while still meeting larger objectives;
- Takes pride in performing at a high-level producing quality outcome;
- Understands and enjoys the demands of working in a dynamic environment and small organisation; able to work collaboratively and flexibly.