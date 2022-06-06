Job title: Administrative assistant

Location: London (hybrid working)

Term: Full time

Salary: £20-25k (based on experience)

About us: UK Independent record label and management company primarily focused

on electronic dance music. Founded in 2013 the label has developed a

respectable presence in the industry both within the UK and around the

world.

Primary Tasks & Objectives

Providing day to day support and assistance to the Project Management team

Administration and maintenance of project and resource planning software

Daily communication and collaboration with multiple to support their work

Day to day maintenance of project and resource planning

Monitoring stage plans and milestones across multiple projects and updating project

Diary management

Ensuring all project documents are correctly stored and populated with the relevant information at the correct time, distributed to project teams in a timely manner

Facilitating and attending project meetings, taking minutes, capturing action points and following up with project teams.

Planning, set up and attendance of client and meetings, calls and zooms

Writing meeting agendas and guiding key project meetings

Upholding project processes and abiding by best practice

Engaging with the workflows of different teams and helping them to optimise their practices where appropriate

Ensuring all project files are set up and maintained correctly

Managing versioning and storage of related documents, keeping master copies of documentation secure, and archiving old versions, keeping teams updated on changes in the process

Writing weekly reports for the Head of Projects

Source and contribute to creative ideas and commercial opportunities for all areas of artist’s endeavours

Project manage, execute & deliver artist bespoke plans and initiatives

Communicate with internal and external brands team to create partnership opportunities

Assist in the housekeeping of our online and artist platforms.

Maintain artist and company playlists.

Collecting data and assisting with project forecasting

Overseeing and managing artist’s day-to-day activities and all logistics

Working and interacting daily with artists.

Working with Project Managers to update project plans as changes arise

Identifying risks throughout the duration of a project

Running through product launch checklists and overseeing the practical launch of products on release day

Assisting and leading in all areas of creative

Communicating and forming relationships within the media

Collaborating with labels, promoters, and all other key industry partners to oversee the set-up, implementation and delivery of successful releases, campaigns and other activity

Attending fantastic and sometimes high-profile events and represent the organisation appropriately and professionally at all times!

Project work, detailed presentations and research for the team and clients

Newsletter, reports and updating blogs

Participating in creative meetings for brainstorming ideas for future events and campaigns

Working across global release campaigns

Experience and skills required

At least 3-5 years of experience within music industry (preferable but not essential)

Entry-level experience in the music industry: Music label, music distribution or publishing

An excellent understanding of the needs of artists, and a proven track record of working with artist-centric businesses

An ability to build strong partnerships; strong interpersonal skills and ability to communicate effectively at all levels, internally & externally

A self-starter with an entrepreneurial spirit, who is adaptable, calm, extremely organised, with a strong attention to detail

Proactive and forward thinking and the ability to use own initiative

The ability to work across multiple different types of projects at once

Working side by side with management in house touring and digital teams

Desirable Experience in the following systems

Adobe Creative Suite

File storage: Box, Google Drive, DISCO, Dropbox

Microsoft word, excel

Essential

Diary management and scheduling

CMS

Highly organised, productive and diligent in nature

Confident verbal and written communication

The ability to cultivate and maintain meaningful relationships with teams and individuals at all organisational levels

Must be a collaborative team player able to work across multiple functions, locations, and cultures

Good writing skills

Good computer/presentation skills

Confident, friendly and enthusiastic team player

Able to manage own projects and be reliable and trusted

A creative mind – able to join in brainstorming sessions!

Someone who will fit into the company culture of kindness, acceptance, tolerance and mutual support – and fun!

Eager to learn and develop own skill set

Qualities