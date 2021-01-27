An exciting opportunity to join Music Support team and help deliver our frontline work supporting music industry peers affected by mental ill health and/or addiction.

We are recruiting an Advice and Information Manager to be first port of call for beneficiaries via our helpline support, and to continue development of our crisis support service.

This role would suit someone with experience working in or around the music and live events industry.

The successful applicant will be a highly organised and compassionate individual. You will have excellent interpersonal skills, the emotional maturity and capacity to communicate effectively and sensitivity with vulnerable peers who have been affected by mental ill-health and/or addiction.

This is a challenging and rewarding role for the right candidate.

We welcome applications from candidates who are looking for a career change to a therapeutic or health and wellbeing setting while also retaining a commitment to the wellbeing of our sector. We will consider job share or part-time applicants interested in work alongside study if that involves gaining a qualification in a relevant field such as therapy or counselling.

Please view full job description HERE

To apply please email info@musicsupport.org

Music Support is committed to encouraging equality, diversity, and inclusion among our workforce, and eliminating unlawful discrimination.

We aim to be an equal opportunities employer and we are determined to ensure that no applicant or employee receives less favourable treatment on the grounds of gender, age, disability, religion, belief, sexual orientation, marital status, or race, or is disadvantaged by conditions or requirements which cannot be shown to be justifiable.