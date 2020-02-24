Agent Assistant - Live Agency

Handle recruitment are working with one of biggest international live booking agencies to source a Second Assistant to an Agent.
This a fantastic opportunity to support a world class agent working across a high profile roster within a global brand. The ideal applicant must be extremely competent, have meticulous organisational and planning skills, along with good time management and attention to detail. The ideal candidate will also be self-motivated and use their own initiative within the busy working environment.
Key responsibilities will include:
- Handling a large volume of emails and answering calls
- Overseeing a busy schedule of artists and maintaining date sheets
- Maintaining and updating upcoming shows sheets
- Weekly ticket sales from on sale point for all ticketed shows; management to be updated weekly
- Issuing and filing Promoter and Artist Terms of Business/Chasing Promoter and Artist Terms of Business
- Updating database records
- Chasing deposits and balances from promoters - at the time they are due/specified - and acting/reacting as necessary
- Chasing signed contracts
- Issuing Certificates of Sponsorship (UK work permits) for non-EU artists performing in the UK. Chasing management for relevant information
- Handling guest lists Logistics
- Working with promoters and various departments within these companies after confirmation of shows/tour until completion of show/tour
- Extensively liaising and working with Artists directly or with Artists’ managers and Tour Managers, ensuring that requirements are met
- Ensuring Promoters receive Artists Riders, Technical Specifications and Press Kits
- National Ads, coordinating / overseeing schedule
- Occasional raising of invoices for Artists
This is a fantastic opportunity to join a passionate, hardworking team and learn from some of the best in the business. Immediate interview for successful candidates.