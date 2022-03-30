Agent's Assistant - Brighton

Assistant to Live Music Agent:
13 Artists are seeking a Brighton based highly organised and motivated assistant to join the booking team.
The ideal applicant should be exceptionally organised, flexible, and self-motivated with impeccable attention to detail. The candidate must have the ability to remain calm under pressure and be able to prioritise.
Requirements:
- Assistant experience at a similar agency is preferred
- Must be extremely competent with knowledge of the live music industry
- Meticulous organisational and planning skills
- Great time management
- Excellent communication skills
- Self-motivated and use their own initiative within the busy working environment
- A positive, can-do attitude
- Great attention to detail
- Ability to prioritise a busy workload
- Strong proven IT skills (PC) must be highly proficient in Microsoft Outlook, Word and Excel, with a knowledge of cloud services such as Dropbox and Hightail
- Absolute discretion – handling sensitive data and dealing with global level clients on a daily basis
- Confident phone manner
- Have a keen interest in new music and have an ear to the ground
Duties:
- Liaising with artists, managers, promoters, business managers, accountants, tour and production management on all aspects of show/tour administration.
- Creating and issuing artist show contracts
- Working closely with Artists accountants and dealing with promoters on tax issues and required paper work
- Creating and updating full artist touring schedules as necessary, liaising with management and tour managers
- Handling a large volume of emails and answering calls
- Booking Agent travel
- Maintaining and updating booking system with data entry / Updating database records
- Creating Certificates of Sponsorship and assisting with work permits and visas as necessary
- Collecting avails and creating avails grids
- Assisting in the routing of tours
- Attending shows and festivals to represent the company
- Chasing deposits/payments when needed
- Collating ticket sales information and passing onto the relevant parties
- Supervise tour artwork and announcements
- Developing relations with managers/artists/venues/promoters
- Issuing and filing Artist Terms of Business
- Handling guest lists logistics
- Ensuring Promoters receive Artists riders, technical specifications and press kits
Hours:
Office hours are 09:30 – 18:00 Monday to Friday. You may be required to work extended hours to meet the needs of the business.