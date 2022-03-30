Your site will load in 16 seconds
Agent's Assistant - Brighton




Position:
Agent's Assistant - Brighton
Employer:
13 Artists Ltd
Category:
Booking Agency
Location:
Brighton
Salary:
Competitive
Date Posted:
Mar 30th 2022
13 Artists Ltd
Assistant to Live Music Agent:

13 Artists are seeking a Brighton based highly organised and motivated assistant to join the booking team.

The ideal applicant should be exceptionally organised, flexible, and self-motivated with impeccable attention to detail. The candidate must have the ability to remain calm under pressure and be able to prioritise.

 

Requirements:

  • Assistant experience at a similar agency is preferred
  • Must be extremely competent with knowledge of the live music industry
  • Meticulous organisational and planning skills
  • Great time management
  • Excellent communication skills
  • Self-motivated and use their own initiative within the busy working environment
  • A positive, can-do attitude
  • Great attention to detail
  • Ability to prioritise a busy workload
  • Strong proven IT skills (PC) must be highly proficient in Microsoft Outlook, Word and Excel, with a knowledge of cloud services such as Dropbox and Hightail
  • Absolute discretion – handling sensitive data and dealing with global level clients on a daily basis
  • Confident phone manner
  • Have a keen interest in new music and have an ear to the ground

 

Duties:

  • Liaising with artists, managers, promoters, business managers, accountants, tour and production management on all aspects of show/tour administration.
  • Creating and issuing artist show contracts
  • Working closely with Artists accountants and dealing with promoters on tax issues and required paper work
  • Creating and updating full artist touring schedules as necessary, liaising with management and tour managers
  • Handling a large volume of emails and answering calls
  • Booking Agent travel
  • Maintaining and updating booking system with data entry / Updating database records
  • Creating Certificates of Sponsorship and assisting with work permits and visas as necessary
  • Collecting avails and creating avails grids
  • Assisting in the routing of tours
  • Attending shows and festivals to represent the company
  • Chasing deposits/payments when needed
  • Collating ticket sales information and passing onto the relevant parties
  • Supervise tour artwork and announcements
  • Developing relations with managers/artists/venues/promoters
  • Issuing and filing Artist Terms of Business
  • Handling guest lists logistics
  • Ensuring Promoters receive Artists riders, technical specifications and press kits

 

Hours:

Office hours are 09:30 – 18:00 Monday to Friday. You may be required to work extended hours to meet the needs of the business.

