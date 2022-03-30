Agent's Assistant - Brighton

Assistant to Live Music Agent:

13 Artists are seeking a Brighton based highly organised and motivated assistant to join the booking team.

The ideal applicant should be exceptionally organised, flexible, and self-motivated with impeccable attention to detail. The candidate must have the ability to remain calm under pressure and be able to prioritise.

Requirements:

Assistant experience at a similar agency is preferred

Must be extremely competent with knowledge of the live music industry

Meticulous organisational and planning skills

Great time management

Excellent communication skills

Self-motivated and use their own initiative within the busy working environment

A positive, can-do attitude

Great attention to detail

Ability to prioritise a busy workload

Strong proven IT skills (PC) must be highly proficient in Microsoft Outlook, Word and Excel, with a knowledge of cloud services such as Dropbox and Hightail

Absolute discretion – handling sensitive data and dealing with global level clients on a daily basis

Confident phone manner

Have a keen interest in new music and have an ear to the ground

Duties:

Liaising with artists, managers, promoters, business managers, accountants, tour and production management on all aspects of show/tour administration.

Creating and issuing artist show contracts

Working closely with Artists accountants and dealing with promoters on tax issues and required paper work

Creating and updating full artist touring schedules as necessary, liaising with management and tour managers

Handling a large volume of emails and answering calls

Booking Agent travel

Maintaining and updating booking system with data entry / Updating database records

Creating Certificates of Sponsorship and assisting with work permits and visas as necessary

Collecting avails and creating avails grids

Assisting in the routing of tours

Attending shows and festivals to represent the company

Chasing deposits/payments when needed

Collating ticket sales information and passing onto the relevant parties

Supervise tour artwork and announcements

Developing relations with managers/artists/venues/promoters

Issuing and filing Artist Terms of Business

Handling guest lists logistics

Ensuring Promoters receive Artists riders, technical specifications and press kits

Hours:

Office hours are 09:30 – 18:00 Monday to Friday. You may be required to work extended hours to meet the needs of the business.