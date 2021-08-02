Agent's Assistant

Handle are thrilled to be working with an international live music booking agency to source an Assistant to two fantastic agents.

We are looking for a candidate who has exceptional organisation skills and is used to managing logistics. This person will be able to work well in a close knit team and be able to communicate and liaise with clients, artists and managers on all levels.

The successful candidate will be expected to keep exceptional levels of digital organisation and database record keeping. The role is very admin heavy, therefore the applicant is expected to have exceptional time management skills, quick prioritisation in a fast paced environment.

Key responsibilities will include:

Raising, proof reading and issuing a large quantity of contracts within a short timeframe using bespoke contracting software, Dealmaker.

Issuing and chasing promoter and artist ‘Terms of Business’.

Updating and overseeing database records with high accuracy.

Chasing signed contracts and dealing with requested amendments.

Dealing with any possible tax reduction opportunities through splitting contracts and/or invoices.

Checking invoices thoroughly to make sure facts and figures match what is required by contract.

Chasing and managing show payments, tax deductions, VAT etc.

Adding all bookings to central company diary, and maintaining datesheets.

Requesting invoices from artists / management and ensuring they remain consistent with the agreed conditions.

Understanding, and where necessary obtaining tax documents to reduce performance tax in certain territories

Logging ticket sales + sending reports.

Planning intensive travel routings and ensuring that the necessary travel arrangements have been made.

Completing a high volume of artist performance itineraries.

Extensively liaising and working with performing artists, either directly or with managers - ensuring that all requirements are met.

Completely overseeing and planning of each show booked by the agent from point of confirmation to show completion.

The ideal candidate will have experience in: