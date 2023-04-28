Agent's Assistant

13 Artists is one of the world’s leading independent booking agencies, operating worldwide, excluding the USA and Canada. 13 Artists was founded in London, England by Charlie Myatt in 1999.
Charlie Myatt became an agent in 1989, working at Prestige Talent, ABS and ITB before forming his own Company.
The role will be working directly with Charlie.
Key Responsibilities and Duties
- Collating Venue availabilities
- Show Offer/Costing collation
- Updating databases and schedules with show information
- Guestlist compilation
- Applying for UK Home Office work permits (CoS)
- Contracting shows
- Dealing with Tour/Production Manager requests
- Working with the Finance Manager in making sure correctly details show fee invoices are issued in a timely manner and ensuring show settlements are received and saved correctly
Key Requirements
- You will have a minimum of GCSE/O Level Maths and English (or equivalent)
- You will have 5 years’ experience/role working within the live industry working withglobal artists and acomprehensive understanding of artist campaigns.
- You must be highly organised and resilient individual who thrives in working in a fast- paced and demanding environment
- Computer literate, specifically in Excel and familiar with the booking procedure
- You must have excellent attention to detail
- You have a positive and energetic problem-solving attitude. A proven ‘can do attitude’ work ethic
- You have good communication skills (both written and verbal)
- You can work autonomously as well as working with a vibrant team
Diversity and Inclusion
- 13 Artists is an equal opportunities employer.
Please send your CV to: recruitment@13artists.com