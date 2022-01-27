Agent Support & Administration

We are looking for a candidate with at least 3 years’ experience of working in a similar role at a booking agency, who has exceptional organisation skills. This person will be working directly with the CEO of the company and will be able to work well in a close knit team, they will be able to communicate and liaise with clients, artists and managers on all levels.

The role is very admin heavy, therefore the applicant is expected to have exceptional time management skills, quick prioritisation in a fast paced environment.

Job Role: duties to include but not necessarily limited to:

- General business support of an agent in the booking, administration and execution of their day-to-day business dealings

- Day to day admin tasks

- Basic contracting / accounting

- Working closely with promoters, artists & managers

- Co-ordinating artist on-sale, announcements & supports

- Handling COS / Sponsorship

- Efficient and effective communication

- Ticket count reporting

- Managing avails / assisting tour routing

- Organising diaries, date sheets

- Contributing to A&R meetings

- Assisting with the company social media

- Ongoing development of the role itself as it relates to the needs of the business and the candidates own career progression