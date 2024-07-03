About Us

Help Musicians and sister charity Music Minds Matter are powered by a love of music, which is why they empower and support those who create it and make it happen.

For over 100 years, Help Musicians has been working hard to make a meaningful difference to the lives of musicians across the UK. In a precarious profession often filled with ups and downs, opportunities are hard won whilst challenges come along all too easily, with unsteady income and physical and mental health concerns common issues. Help Musicians offers a broad range of help to support music creators in times of crisis and opportunity — ensuring musicians across the UK can achieve their creative potential and sustain a career in music.

Our sister charity, Music Minds Matter, puts mental wellbeing centre stage in music. It works proactively to help prevent mental health crises, providing everybody who works in music with the early support, knowledge and tools they need, at exactly the time they need them.

Love Music; Help Musicians

About the role

The Ambassador and Media Relations Manager is key to amplifying the work of Help Musicians and its sister charity, Music Minds Matter, through external communications.

This role will grow our audiences by aligning high-profile voices with our marketing campaigns, press opportunities and communications strategies, consistently increasing the reach of the two charities. It also supports the understanding of our work by identifying media opportunities to tell our stories through opinion editorials, awards submissions features, and press releases in collaboration with our agency.

The Ambassador and Media Relations Manager will engage with influential voices who align with our cause, work and messaging and amplify our stories through the media and our owned channels. Strong interpersonal skills are essential to keep our ambassadors informed and engaged in our work as well as identifying and onboarding new voices who can champion our cause and grow our audience.

About you

We are looking for a dynamic professional who combines media expertise, interpersonal skills, and a strategic approach to drive impactful communication.

As a skilled communicator, you will have a strong background in media relations, including pitching stories to journalists, crafting press releases, and preparing briefings for both media and staff. Your ability to turn complex data into digestible insights tailored to specific audiences sets you apart. You will have worked closely with musicians and/?or industry leaders, building strong relationships through interpersonal skills.

Your communication skills extend to both written and verbal domains, being adept at report writing, public speaking, and delivering engaging presentations.

Whilst not essential, our ideal candidate may also have a strong understanding of the music industry and its networks, along with a useful contact book.

Our work directly impacts on the lives of thousands of people every year. If you are passionate about creating a world where musicians can thrive, then this could be the place for you.

How do I apply?

For full details of the role and how to apply please click Apply and visit our website. You will need to download our application forms and submit these to us by the deadline below.



Deadline for applications: Monday 22 July 2024 at midday

Any offer of employment will be subject to providing evidence of a clear Basic DBS check.