Artist and Management PA

Artist & Management PA

Contract for London based established artist management company. Suitable candidates must have a minimum of two years similar experience in the music or entertainment industry.

Position available for an enthusiastic and organised candidate at a London based established artist management company

Duties include–

PA support to the CEO and MD

Personal PA support to the artist roster

Administration support to artists managers

Diary Management

Travel logistics and booking

Visa applications & understanding of international visa requirements and travel restrictions

Answering the telephone and directing calls in a professional manner

Greeting and assisting clients, visitors, and couriers to the office

Insurances – ensuring correct coverage, obtaining competitive quotes and renewals.

Person spec –

Hard working with a ‘can do’ attitude

Strong communication skills are important

Must be efficient and organised

Exceptional attention to detail is key

Good level of computer skills including good knowledge of Microsoft programmes.

Minimum of 2 years similar experience within the music or entertainment industry required

Salary on application. Please send a covering letter and CV