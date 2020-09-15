Your site will load in 16 seconds
Artist and Management PA




Position:
Artist and Management PA
Employer:
Established artist management company
Category:
Music
Location:
UK - London
Salary:
On application
Date Posted:
Sep 23rd 2020
Artist & Management PA 

Contract for London based established artist management company. Suitable candidates must have a minimum of two years similar experience in the music or entertainment industry. 

Position available for an enthusiastic and organised candidate at a London based established artist management company

Duties include– 

  • PA support to the CEO and MD

  • Personal PA support to the artist roster

  • Administration support to artists managers 

  • Diary Management 

  • Travel logistics and booking

  • Visa applications & understanding of international visa requirements and travel restrictions

  • Answering the telephone and directing calls in a professional manner 

  • Greeting and assisting clients, visitors, and couriers to the office 

  • Insurances – ensuring correct coverage, obtaining competitive quotes and renewals.

 Person spec – 

  • Hard working with a ‘can do’ attitude

  • Strong communication skills are important

  • Must be efficient and organised 

  • Exceptional attention to detail is key

  • Good level of computer skills including good knowledge of Microsoft programmes. 

  • Minimum of 2 years similar experience within the music or entertainment industry required 

 

Salary on application. Please send a covering letter and CV

 

