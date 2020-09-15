Artist and Management PA

Artist & Management PA
Contract for London based established artist management company. Suitable candidates must have a minimum of two years similar experience in the music or entertainment industry.
Position available for an enthusiastic and organised candidate at a London based established artist management company
Duties include–
-
PA support to the CEO and MD
-
Personal PA support to the artist roster
-
Administration support to artists managers
-
Diary Management
-
Travel logistics and booking
-
Visa applications & understanding of international visa requirements and travel restrictions
-
Answering the telephone and directing calls in a professional manner
-
Greeting and assisting clients, visitors, and couriers to the office
-
Insurances – ensuring correct coverage, obtaining competitive quotes and renewals.
Person spec –
-
Hard working with a ‘can do’ attitude
-
Strong communication skills are important
-
Must be efficient and organised
-
Exceptional attention to detail is key
-
Good level of computer skills including good knowledge of Microsoft programmes.
-
Minimum of 2 years similar experience within the music or entertainment industry required
Salary on application. Please send a covering letter and CV