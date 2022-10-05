Artist and Sales Manager, Vocal

You will be an experienced, effective and efficient Artist and Sales Manager. You will be competent and well-versed in negotiating contracts ensuring exceptional service to clients at all times, anticipating needs, addressing concerns and resolving issues as and when they arise in a professional, confident and timely manner.

You will share responsibility for devising the various strategies necessary for the development of each artist’s career and be accountable for delivery of results. You will cover strategic marketing, sales, negotiations of fees, rights and conditions, PR, digital and print media and all aspects of each artist’s worldwide career requirements.

Key accountabilities:



Career Planning

• Key point of contact with assigned artists.

• Work with Director/Associate Director on the formulation of a strategic plan for the development of assigned artists’ careers (including auditions, repertoire, target theatres and orchestras) and take responsibility for driving it forward.

• Maintain awareness of artist’s progress and development through audition/performance/concert attendance, follow-up with artist and promoters, reading of reviews and provide internal progress reports and career projections.

• Maintain the computer diary of each artist (Overture), finalise details of each engagement.

• Collate and complete/update information on dates, venues, fees, times of rehearsals, concerts and performances.

• Check repertoire details including versions/editions, language, cuts, dialogues.

• Consider requirements for work permits and/or visas, make or oversee applications where necessary.

• Ensure all requirements for complimentary tickets, concert dress, interviews/press activities necessary to the engagement are in place.

• Arrange artists national and international travel and accommodation where required, ensuring any necessary local transportation is also taken care of.

• Finalise all details relating to the running order of each engagement and provide final detailed schedule (including travel/accommodation information as relevant) to the artist.

Sales, Marketing & PR

• Establish and build relationships with promoters/orchestras.

• Contribute to and support the general marketing strategy and effort.

• Procure and negotiate engagements to implement the agreed career plan strategy for artists.

• Assess and present reviews of recordings and performances for artist promotion

• Identify and submit copy to Marketing Manager for company website news, keep biographies, discographies and repertoire lists up to date and ensure accurate reproduction by promoters.

• Maintain and distribute artists’ photographs, press material and promotional recordings as required.

Contracts

• Negotiate/advise on contract terms, ensure fee negotiations are finalised, process and manage the issuing and finalisation of contracts.

• Ensure there is effective liaison with Accounts department on all matters relating to timely accounting to artists, commission and tax arrangements.



Financial administration

• Ensure financial information on Overture is maintained (including any recharges to promoter for travel and accommodation) and negotiate fees on a timely basis.

• Review promoter invoices and monthly commission statements to ensure correct and complete.

• Liaise with promoters and HP Accounts regarding Social Security payments, tax waivers and withholding tax arrangements.

• Process incoming royalty statements and any other incoming monies.

• Monitor and ensure timely payment of artists' fees and check deductions of tax, social security etc by promoters.

• Assist artists in completion of tax returns when required by supplying comprehensive and complete information, liaise with accountants etc.

• Ability to produce accurate projections, budgets and other financial information in order to ensure both the Company’s finance team and artists/presenters are fully informed.

Benefits

• 25 days of paid holiday per year in addition to statutory bank and public holidays. 5 of these days are to be taken during the office closure period in December.

• Company Pension Scheme.

• Annual ticket allowance for HarrisonParrott artist events.

• Employee Assistance Programme

• Plus Somerset House residents benefits:

I love Covent Garden Card

Northbank Privilege Card

Corporate rate at Waldorf Fitness First

Community membership rates at King’s College Gyms

Covent Garden Physio – Introductory rate. 10% off

PERSON SPECIFICATION:

To be successful in this role you must demonstrate that you are a pro-active, focused and strategic sales person and negotiator with a thorough knowledge of classical vocal repertoire and have a sound understanding of the classical music business, the art of client management and relationship building.

Essential Skills:

• Proven experience and competency in strategic career planning, sales and contract negotiation.

• High level of accuracy, attention to detail.

• Solid organisation skills.

• Ability to manage and prioritise a large number of varied tasks with multiple deadlines.

Desirable Skills:

• Educated to at least undergraduate degree level

• Music degree

• Excellent IT skills and Existing knowledge of Overture an advantage

• Proficiency in Microsoft Outlook

• Prior experience in a relevant and related area of the music business

• Experience of scheduling and logistics

• Excellent knowledge of, and active interest in, classical music (including repertoire).

To apply for this role, you will need to complete an application form by 11.59pm on Sunday 16th October, we do not accept CV's. An application form can be found on our website job page. https://www.harrisonparrott.com/jobs/artist-and-sales-manager-vocal

For more information, please email hr@harrisonparrott.co.uk