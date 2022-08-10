Who We Are:

Molto Music Group is a company made up of creatives based in London that has interests in the hospitality and music industry. Molto Music Group has several departments that are all music-driven, from curating and programming regular residencies in some of the world's most prestigious venues to exclusive partnerships with high-profile events for luxury brands.

Role Overview:

Working in the heart of the west end, our artist booker will join an exciting busy team that deal with booking and programming for live entertainment residencies & events in London and abroad as well as supporting the team with various admin tasks and key projects.

Molto Music Group is implementing new operational processes with its expansion, so you will have the opportunity to be a key player in supporting these changes and increasing productivity and efficiency throughout the business.

The role will be based in the office full-time. Working hours are Monday to Friday, 10am – 6 pm.

Duties Will Include:

Programme and book our artists, bands and technicians for our hospitality residencies and events

Lead communication with all our artists with availability checks and general assistance

Scout and introduce new talent to the group, managing our onboarding process

Arrange logistics for residencies, events & promotional shoots

Raise all paperwork related to the above events and residencies

Assist the department in organising larger events which the group are involved with

Organise itineraries, book hotels, cars etc for high profile artists

Keep our internal event diary up to date and circulated

Responsible for delivering progress year on year on the diversity and inclusion pledge with the artists we work with

Research venues for events when practical to do so

Look for new opportunities for the group within our sector

Contribute to the music p of the venues including musical genres, backline set up and musical briefs

Attending at least one residency venue performance a week

The Ideal Candidate:

A self-starter with fresh ideas and a keen interest for live entertainment and music industry. The ideal candidate must ensure Molto Music is shown to its best and provides the highest standards of curation for every client. You will be responsible for programme multiple venues and events so organisation and ability to work efficiently is key. We are looking for someone who has experience in producing live music events and managing every aspect from artist booking and any backline needs. Someone with a keen interest and passion within music and understanding of the hospitality landscape we operate within.

Requirements:

Strong knowledge of musical styles, musicians, backline, and general musical knowledge

Previous experience in a fast-paced admin role

To have your own network of talent and industry contacts to bring to the company

Excellent communications skills and charismatic – excellent verbal & written communication skills are a must, with the ability to produce residency and event decks and reports essential

Highly organised, problem solving and meticulous attention to detail

Hold a solid understanding of the music industry, creative fields and London’s high end hospitality scene

Experience working on high-profile music events is encouraged

Project management and technical management skills

Confident picking up the phone to clients, suppliers, and venues

Positive attitude, calm and patient, comfortable working within a small team

Ability to thrive under pressure and an proactive approach

Excellent IT skills and experience working on Apple iMac desktops

Good team player who is self-motivated, proactive, and flexible to changing circumstances

Summary: