Artist Coordinator Vocal

About us

This is an opportunity to join a well-established and respected artist and project management agency at an exciting time of expansion.

Innovation, expertise and responsiveness have been the hallmarks of HarrisonParrott ever since its foundation in 1969 when Jasper Parrott and Terry Harrison pioneered a new approach to artist and project management and today, that restless and challenging spirit is as strong as ever.

We have more than 70 employees who speak over 11 European languages as well as Japanese, Mandarin, Cantonese, Russian and Korean. We have offices in London, Munich and Paris, and while our main focus is classical music, we also work with other art forms, including ballet and theatre, and have an in-house boutique agency, Polyarts, that manages artists from a wider range of music genres.

We seek people who match our ambition and who are keen to play a key role in the future of the Arts.

Job purpose

Due to expansion of our activities, we require additional support within the Vocal team. The successful candidate will need to be a highly effective and efficient administrator with a keen eye for detail. You will need to deliver accurate, timely and comprehensive logistical support to a range of HP’s singer clients alongside travel arrangements, meeting planning and general admin requirements within the Vocal Team. You will be expected to deliver exceptional service, consistency, and support in your role at all times, anticipate needs, address concerns and resolve problems as or when they arise in a professional, confident and efficient manner.

Key relationships

Vocal team, Artist Coordinators, Marketing.

Key accountabilities

General Artist administration

Record all information and updates on engagements, dates, venues, fees, rehearsals and performance times on our Overture, our diary system.

Co-ordinate rehearsal schedules, call times, working sessions with directors/conductors, auditions.

Check repertoire details including versions/editions, language, cuts, dialogue.

Identify requirements well in advance for all work permits and visas, and ensure completion of all necessary applications

Consider the detailed requirements for practise rooms, backstage requirements, complimentary tickets, dress code/costume fittings, interviews/press activities necessary to all engagement and put all detailed arrangements in place accordingly.

In liaison with clients and presenters, arrange national and international travel, and check final issue of tickets and all details.

Discuss and source suitable hotels and short-term accommodation for each engagement, and make reservations

Arrange any necessary local transport, such as airport transfers and travel between airports, accommodation or venue

Finalise all details relating to the timing and running order of each engagement and provide detailed schedule (including travel/accommodation information as relevant) to the artist on a timely basis

Contracts

Log, scan and check contract terms on receipt against agreed terms of engagement and update on diary system

Process and monitor the issuing, signing and finalisation of contracts

Assist in the administration of any contracts which are non-specific to engagements, such as recording contracts

Financial administration

Ensure financial information on artist diary system is maintained (including amounts to be charged to promoter for travel and accommodation) and outstanding fee negotiations followed up on a timely basis

Review promoter invoices and monthly commission statements to ensure correct and complete

Liaise with promoters and HP accounts department regarding Social Security payments, tax waivers and

withholding tax arrangements

Process incoming royalty statements and other correspondence relating to monies received by HP

Keep track of and ensure timely payment of artists' fees, and check deductions of tax, social security and any other charges by promoters

Assist artists in completion of tax returns by supplying comprehensive and complete details and by liaison with

their personal accountants.

Press and PR

Source and present reviews of recordings and performances, obtaining foreign reviews where relevant

Maintain biographies, discographies and repertoire lists, ensure webpages are up-to-date and materials are

distributed as required and reproduced accurately by promoters

Maintain promotional materials of all artists and negotiate permissions to use recordings for promotional use

Generally assist Artist Manager in preparation and distribution of sales materials

Take charge of HPVocal’s Twitter feed and general online presence with daily updates and news items.

Take responsibility for the monthly highlights mailout and all other departmental announcements to our contacts.

Benefits

25 days of paid holiday per year in addition to statutory bank and public holidays. 5 of these days are to be taken during the office closure period in December.

Company Pension Scheme.

Life assurance: 3 x annual salary.

An interest free season ticket loan.

Annual ticket allowance for HarrisonParrott artist events.

On-site shower facilities.

On-site gym, free to use

Additional Information

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity. We welcome applicants from all backgrounds.

Completed applications are to be sent to hr@harrisonparrott.co.uk and must include a copy of your CV, completed application form and equal opportunities form.

An initial telephone interview may be possible if you are currently living outside the UK. Please note the essential requirements listed below when completing your application.

PERSON SPECIFICATION

To be successful in this role you must possess solid organisation skills, be comfortable as part of a team but be able to work alone and on own initiative. Be adaptable to change and be able to prioritise competing demands in a challenging and fast-moving environment. The ability to work to tight deadlines, remain calm under pressure and to find solutions is essential.

Demonstrating that you are a good and willing team player with knowledge of and passion for classical music management will offer a distinct advantage.

Skills and Experience:

Essential:

Knowledge of classical music (Assessment method: Application: Interview)

Ability to work quickly and efficiently in an organised and methodical manner with keen attention to detail (Assessment method: Interview)

Ability to write clearly and elegantly (Assessment method: Interview)

Team player (Assessment method: Application: Interview)

Patient, polite and diplomatic (Assessment method: Application)

Excellent telephone manner (Assessment method: Application)

Proven ability to multi-task, prioritise workload and remain calm under pressure (Assessment method: Interview)

Proficiency in Microsoft Outlook (Assessment method: Interview)

Knowledge of Microsoft Word, Excel and good IT skills (Assessment method: Application: Interview)

Education to Degree level, or equivalent (Assessment method: Application: Interview)

Desirable: