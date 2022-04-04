ARTIST DIGITAL MANAGER:

Salary: Competitive

Closing Date: Friday, 15th April

Office Based: West London

Renowned artist management company, Closer Artists, are looking to hire an energetic, experienced Artist Digital Manager, reporting into their Head of Digital. This role will oversee digital strategy, content planning and channel management for a roster of high profile artists. This is a highly autonomous role working with industry leading artists and artist managers. Closer are looking for someone who thrives in a fast paced, creative environment and can work with teams as well as independently. Please note, this role will require occasional weekend and evening work.

Job Responsibilities:

Project manage a roster of high-profile artists’ digital strategy + social media channels, including (but not limited to) Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, Twitch, YouTube, Snapchat, Giphy, Genius, Songkick, BandsinTown and other relevant platforms.

Create detailed and robust social media strategies and roll out plans for artists, including all copy writing and post scheduling.

Work directly with artists to seek timely approvals on plans + content

Engage on new and emerging social media platforms where relevant. Stay up-to-date with social media and digital technology trends.

Create and edit a range of content for social media that promotes audience interaction, increases audience, and encourages audience participation. This includes providing edits / amends on video and visual content for social media where required, and overseeing outsourcing where appropriate.

Attend content shoots, gigs, video shoots and promo where necessary

Write reports and analyse audience information and demographics to show key findings and inform campaign ideas

Work with the Head of Digital to coordinate and proof ad campaigns to align with social media strategy.

Work with label teams to oversee CRM strategy, briefing and approving mailers in a timely manner.

Identify opportunities and pro-actively suggest ideas for taking digital campaigns to the next level.

Candidate Traits / Key Experience;

Three years minimum experience in a digital marketing or social media role within the music industry

Minimum 2 years experience working with mid-level artists (or above)

Relevant degree desirable (e.g. music, music management, marketing etc.)

Extensive hands-on experience with all social media platforms

Detailed knowledge of the digital music landscape, including new digital trends

An ideas person!

A pro-active team player with a can-do attitude and excellent communication skills

Bachelor’s Degree in a relevant subject preferred (music, marketing, etc).

Project management experience

A fast worker who remains calm under pressure

Extremely detail oriented

Excellent organisational skills and a track record of delivering on time.

Perfect grammar and written english

The ability to prioritise correctly and efficiently in busy periods

Proficient in Adobe Photoshop (or equivalent), with moderate design skills

Proficient in Final Cut Pro or an equivalent video editor

A deep understanding of social media channels and communicating with audiences in correct tone of voice

Experience with social media scheduling & monitoring tools, e.g. Crowdtangle, Chartmetric, Hootsuite etc

Excellent knowledge of industry trends and strong personal network of contacts

An understanding of PPC / paid advertising best practices on social media (e.g. Facebook/Instagram/Spotify/Tiktok ads).

CRM / email marketing experience - e.g. Mailchimp or alternative tools

Experience with website management (including edits), e.g. WordPress, Squarespace, Wix, etc.

To apply, email your CV and any other supporting information to jobs@closerartists.com